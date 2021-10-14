Same Price with Land in Lagos: Massive Reactions as Diners Spend Ghc308,885 on Food & Drinks at Restaurant
- Some diners have caused quite a stir on social media after spending £37,023.10 (Ghc308,885) at a restaurant in London
- The table of four ordered bottles of 1996 Petrus, baklavas, golden tomahawk, amongst other things; their service charge was £4,829.10 (Ghc40,264)
- Many couldn't believe their eyes when the bill was shared on social media and they soon flooded the comment section to react to it
A bill from the Nusr-Et Steakhouse London has got many talking on social media after a table of four spent £37,023.10 (Ghc308,885) at the restaurant.
In a photo of the bill that was shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the diners ordered one golden tomahawk for £850 and baklavas for £600.
They ordered a bottle of 1996 Petrus, which cost £9,100, and two bottles of 2003 Petrus for £19,900, amongst other things.
Fifteen percent service charge for all they bought was £4,829.10, which brought their total spending to 37,023.10.
Social media reacts
@dozzyross said:
"Ahhh same price with the land dem wan sell to me for Lagos. chai."
@emekadarlington commented:
"That £19900, be like na car him buy. 2003 model."
@keezynasion wrote:
"That food will last forever in my stomach, I will not defecate again."
@yklee_incorporation said:
"Why He go order Petrus? Na Die be that Na."
@kvnqbambam commented:
"It’s the 15% service charge for me."
Man buys foodstuff for woman who had nothing to eat with her daughter
In other news, a young man, Bear Taliferro Jr, put a big smile on the face of a family after overhearing their conversation in a supermarket he went shopping.
He said he was in the shop when a little girl asked her mother what was wrong when she saw her mother’s eyes heavy with tears.
In response and with an emotion-laden voice, the mother told the girl that they couldn't afford to eat that night.
