Some diners have caused quite a stir on social media after spending £37,023.10 (Ghc308,885) at a restaurant in London

The table of four ordered bottles of 1996 Petrus, baklavas, golden tomahawk, amongst other things; their service charge was £4,829.10 (Ghc40,264)

Many couldn't believe their eyes when the bill was shared on social media and they soon flooded the comment section to react to it

A bill from the Nusr-Et Steakhouse London has got many talking on social media after a table of four spent £37,023.10 (Ghc308,885) at the restaurant.

In a photo of the bill that was shared on Instagram by a social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, the diners ordered one golden tomahawk for £850 and baklavas for £600.

They ordered a bottle of 1996 Petrus, which cost £9,100, and two bottles of 2003 Petrus for £19,900, amongst other things.

Fifteen percent service charge for all they bought was £4,829.10, which brought their total spending to 37,023.10.

Social media reacts

@dozzyross said:

"Ahhh same price with the land dem wan sell to me for Lagos. chai."

@emekadarlington commented:

"That £19900, be like na car him buy. 2003 model."

@keezynasion wrote:

"That food will last forever in my stomach, I will not defecate again."

@yklee_incorporation said:

"Why He go order Petrus? Na Die be that Na."

@kvnqbambam commented:

"It’s the 15% service charge for me."

