A Ghanaian citizen has petitioned President Mahama to remove Justice Daniel Mensah from the Court of Appeal

His allegations include judicial compromise and violation of court orders amid ongoing litigation in the Bono Region

Mahama is expected to refer the matter to the Chief Justice for investigation under Article 146

A private citizen, Rocky Ofori, has officially called upon President John Dramani Mahama to remove Justice Daniel Mensah from the Court of Appeal.

The petition, which alleges "stated misbehaviour," was filed on April 7, 2026, invoking the procedures laid out in Article 146 of the 1992 Ghanaian Constitution.

President John Mahama receives a petition from a private citizen to dismiss the Dormatahene, also known as Justice Daniel Mensah, as an Appeals Court judge

Source: Facebook

Justice Mensah, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area and known by the stool name Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, was elevated to the appellate court by President Mahama in October 2025 following a lengthy tenure as a High Court judge.

Allegations against Justice Mensah

In the documents submitted to the presidency, Rocky Ofori claims that Justice Mensah engaged in activities that have compromised judicial integrity and diminished public trust in the legal system.

The core of the grievance involves Justice Mensah’s alleged supervision of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs elections.

According to the petitioner, the Electoral Commission of Ghana had previously declined to facilitate these elections due to active litigation pending before the High Court in Kumasi.

Despite the legal stalemate, the Court of Appeal judge reportedly moved forward to oversee the process.

Rocky Ofori asserts that Justice Mensah did not only supervise the proceedings but also participated as a candidate and subsequently swore in the successful parties.

Petitioner claims Justice Mensah under court orders

The petition further highlights a specific instance of alleged insubordination regarding the Sampa Traditional Area. Mr Ofori contends that Justice Mensah ignored a standing High Court order that recognised Nana Samgba Oyafia II as the rightful Paramount Chief.

The complainant argues that by disregarding a lower court's ruling, the Court of Appeal judge has directly undermined the hierarchy and authority of the judiciary.

Such conduct, the petition suggests, violates the principle of sub judice and creates an untenable conflict of interest between his judicial duties and his traditional role.

Mahama expected to act on petition

Following the constitutional process for the removal of a superior court judge, the petitioner has requested that the President refer the matter to the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

This step is necessary to establish whether a prima facie case exists to warrant a full investigation into the allegations.

The presidency is now expected to review the formal complaint to determine the next legal steps under the framework of Article 146.

Source: YEN.com.gh