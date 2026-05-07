The desire of a Ghanaian man to travel to the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has now become uncertain

This comes after the Ghanaian was denied a US visa when he went for an interview at the Embassy

Lawyer Elisa N. Kumadey, in a video, detailed reasons that may have played a role in the man being denied the visa

A Ghanaian man has suffered a setback in his quest to travel to watch the World Cup games in the US.

This comes after he was refused a visa by the US Embassy.

A Ghanaian man gets denied a US visa to watch the 2026 World Cup Photo credit: @Motortion, Marcel Engelbrecht/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US-based immigration lawyer, Elisa N. Kumadey, handling the case, in an interview, gave details on why her client was denied a visa by the embassy.

She said it happened during the visa interview when the visa officer asked him about the city he would be travelling to watch the games in.

At that point, the man asked for a moment to cross-check his documents, after which he answered.

“He was like, oh, let me look through my documents. For some reason, I’ve forgotten the name of the city. Flipped through the documentation, found the city, and then told the officer where he was going to.”

He was then quizzed on his source of funding for the trip, to which he responded that his family was sponsoring him.

Lawyer Elisa Kumadey said it was at this point that the visa officer informed her client that his visa had been denied.

The senior national team is set to play two games in the US during the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Twitter

In this scenario, Lawyer Kumadey stated that the areas in which her client fell short had to do with his inability to convince the visa officer about his source of funding, since having family contribute to resources for a trip to the US to watch the World Cup is not an ideal situation.

“It’s not right to say that your family is contributing. You’re going for a luxurious trip, going to watch a football match. Why should your entire family contribute to pay for your visa, your ticket? You should be able to sponsor yourself. If the family is contributing for you, that means you don’t have the money to pay. Or even if it’s a gift, you should at least explain that this is a gift, and these people are buying it for me as a gift. However, I’m able to provide for myself.”

Lawyer Kumadey also indicated that communication plays a key role in the visa acquisition process.

“The way you communicate with the officer helps a lot. If you leave assumptions to the officers, they will assume things that may not be right, and then you might get your visa denied. So we can do all we can, but the majority of the work will be on you, because you go for the interview yourself.”

Here is the Facebook video:

US cautions Ghanaians over visa fraud

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has issued a strongly worded statement to Ghanaians and other foreign nationals regarding travel to the country.

A statement from the US State Department warned prospective applicants about the use of fraudulent documents in the visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh