Adelaide Benneh Prempeh was called to the Bar of England and Wales 20 years ago

She has marked the 20th anniversary of becoming a member of the Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn

Prempeh shared eight powerful lessons to encourage young lawyers on a similar path

Adelaide Benneh Prempeh has marked two decades at the Bar of England and Wales as she revealed the lessons she has learned in her 20-year career journey.

In a LinkedIn post, Prempeh, who is a member of the Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, disclosed that she was drawn to what she described as great lessons, which have withstood the test of time.

She mentioned that if she were to encourage anyone on a similar path, she would say this:

Eight lessons

1. Be an unflinching deep lawyer first and foremost, uphold the law, and be solution-driven.

2. The variety, experience and growth the legal profession provides are limitless if you avail yourself.

3. In legal practice, and the justice system beyond, every person, in every role plays their own key function - without which, things just wouldn’t work the same way.

4. True humanity is often embodied in the subtlety of being able to set someone at ease no matter their station or situation in life.

5. It is a given that there will be triumphs and failures but they will both pass.

6. Always strive to make the new day that follows count.

7. Above all, if you remain true to yourself, stay curious, keep learning, plan ahead, stay positive, cut out the noise, and work hard, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

8. In the process, look after yourself and don’t lose your sense of humour.

