Anastasiia Pokreshchuk arguably now has the biggest cheeks in the world after pumping hers with fillers

The 32-year-old model who hails from Kyiv in Ukraine spent £1,600 on the face modification venture including filling her lips and jaws

The lady who thought she looked ugly before stated that he new look boosted her confidence, stressing that no celebrity-inspired her appearance

A model from Kyiv in Ukraine has been adjudged to have the world's biggest cheeks after she underwent cosmetic facial modification to pump it up.

Daily Mail reports that the 32-year-old lady, Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, spent a whooping £1,600 (GHc13.2k) on injecting fillers into her cheeks.

The lady thought her former look was ugly Photo Credit: (@_just_queen_)

Anastasiia who has over 270k followers on Instagram also used botox on her lips and jaws.

The lady however has no regrets about her new appearance.

She said her new look was not inspired by any celebrity

In an interview on This Morning Today show with Dr Steve Harris, the Instagram model reiterated that in fact, her new look has overly boosted her confidence more.

While stressing that her look is not an inspiration from any celebrity, the lady stated that her former look was ugly.

''But it's normal and good for me and I am happy with my look, I will never listen to doctors.

''I am very happy. I am looking from my pictures from two years ago and I think I was ugly."

When prodded further with questions on her former look, Anastasiia remarked that she had looked like a hamster.

''I [didn't] like my face, I looked like a hamster, I like a slim face. I was a hamster; my cheeks were lower.''

