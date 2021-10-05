A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has made many proud as she gets into the Bar in three countries

Christine Ofosu-Ampadu, Esq shared that she gets to practice law in England and Wales, New York and Ghana

The bright young lawyer entreated netizens to believe that anything is possible so long as they put their minds to it and work hard

A hardworking Ghanaian has recently taken to social media to share that she was called to three bars within five years.

Christine Ofosu-Ampadu shared in a post on LinkedIn that she was first called to the England and Wales Bar on July 28, 2016.

Four years later, the driven young lady got called to the New York Bar on September 1, 2020.

She finally got called to the Ghana Bar a year after on October 1, 2021.

Christine Ofosu-Ampadu, Esq: Young Ghanaian Female Lawyer gets called to the bar in 3 Different Countries Photo credit: Christine Ofosu-Ampadu/LinkedIn

Christine's post was accompanied by the bible verse, Psalm 115:1 and a piece of advice to the general public to be confident in their capabilities and trust in the possibility of things.

The young Lawyer also admonished netizens to see failure as a form of motivation to go the extra mile.

England and Wales Bar ✅ - 28th July 2016. New York Bar ✅ - 1st September 2020. Ghana Bar ✅ - 1st October 2021

TRIPLE BARRED!!! Believe that you can. Believe that it is possible. Work and strive at it with everything you’ve got. Understand that failure is part of the process.

Psalm 115:1: ‘Not unto us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name goes ALL the glory, for your unfailing love and faithfulness'

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a gorgeous Ghanaian lady named Esinam Awunyo has recently shared a touching post about her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Esinam recounted through a post on LinkedIn that two days to her birthday in 2017, her Ghana School of Law entrance exam results came in only to find out she failed.

Being the only one in her study group who did not make it, the young lady said she was devastated and cried the whole week.

The following year, however, Esinam secured a scholarship to study the Legal Practice Course (LPC) in the UK.

