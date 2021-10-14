15 hot men in Hollywood that are on top of their game right now

What is your definition of a hot man? Is it his looks, masculinity, or personality? The meaning, of course, varies from person to person. Hot men are thought to be sexually appealing and self-assured. Below is a list of the sexiest men in Hollywood that are on top of their game right now.

Will Smith, Jason Momoa and Michael B Jordan attending various events. Photo: Andreas Rentz, Gareth Cattermole, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

There are plenty of hot men in the world. However, to stand out from the crowd, some need to have something extra. It could be a combination of talent, charisma, or personality. Discover what makes these men unique, as well as their career milestones.

15 hot men in Hollywood

Here is a list of the 15 hottest male actors in the acting industry. They are regarded as the most attractive and extraordinarily talented people in Hollywood.

1. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa poses at the Australian premiere of Aquaman in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Jason was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United States, on August 1, 1979. He is 42 years old in 2021. Jason is one of Hollywood's sexiest men and at the pinnacle of his career. He has appeared in several of the highest-grossing films of this generation.

If you're wondering where you can catch a glimpse of this hunk, look no further than The Aquaman.

2. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Brad Pitt is a celebrity at the pinnacle of his career. For many years, various media outlets voted him as the world's most attractive man. He is a gifted gentleman who works as both an actor and a producer.

William Bradley Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States, and turns 58 years old in December 2021.

3. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images

Michael is one of Hollywood's hottest men. He was born in Santa Ana, California, on February 9, 1987. Jordan is a producer and actor who has appeared in Creed, Black Panther, and Fruitvale Station. People magazine named the actor the sexiest man alive in 2020.

4. Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey launched an off-grid cabin he co-designed with Wild Turkey's charity initiative, With Thanks, at The Royal Botanic Gardens on November 20, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Matthew David McConaughey is a producer and actor from the United States. He began acting in 1991 and has been going strong ever since. McConaughey was born on November 4, 1969, and will turn 52 years in November 2021. The actor is well-known for his roles in Contact, Interstellar, and Magic Mike.

5. Will Smith

Will Smith attends the 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at Villa Magna hotel on January 08, 2020, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto

Willard Carroll Smith Jr. is a rapper, actor, and film producer from the United States. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1968, and turned 53 in 2021.

Nevertheless, he is without a doubt one of Hollywood's hottest and sexiest men, and his resume proves it. Will Smith has appeared in flicks such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Men in Black, and Independence Day.

6. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman visits "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on July 15, 2021, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Hugh is among the best actors of this era. His looks have earned him various roles on the silver screen, including roles in X-Men as Wolverine. So, who is he? Hugh Jackman was born on October 12 1968, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The sexy star turned 53 years in October 2021.

7. Simu Liu

Actor Simu Liu attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Liu is a Canadian stunt man and actor known for appearing in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The multi-talented star was born on April 19 1989, in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China. Liu is 32 years old in 2021 and is among the hot Asian men in Hollywood right now.

8. Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender arrives for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 4, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Michael Fassbender is a one-of-a-kind talent on this list. He is a race car driver as well as an actor. His breakthrough came in the epic film 300 in 2007. Michael has gone to feature in many films, including the X-Men, in which he played Magneto.

Fassbender was born in Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, West Germany, on April 2, 1977, to an Irish mother and a German father.

9. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford attends HBO's "Very Ralph" World Premiere at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Tyson is a multi-talented individual. He is a successful actor and model right now. Tyson is best known as a Ralph Lauren Polo model and has been dubbed "one of the most successful black male supermodels of all time."

10. Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Joseph Michael Manganiello is a well-known American actor of Italian and Armenian descent. His diverse heritage has contributed to his good looks, which has led him to land a variety of film roles. Joe has starred in Magic Mike and Pee-Big wee's Holiday.

Manganiello was born on December 28, 1976, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. He turns 45 years old in December 2021.

11. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut attends 'The Enemy Within' Madrid premiere on March 20, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Samuel de Roman

The star was born on January 1 1969, in Cerritos, California, U.S. and is 52 years old in 2021. Morris Lamont Chestnut is a well-known American actor and producer who has appeared in films such as Boyz n the Hood and The Enemy Within.

Morris Chestnut was named one of the sexiest men alive in 2015 by People magazine.

12. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp attends the "Crock of gold" premiere during the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on August 27, 2021 in Karlovy Vary (Karlsbad), Czech Republic. Photo: Gisela Schober

Johnny Depp is an actor, producer, and musician from the United States. Because of his acting abilities, the multi-talented star has received numerous awards. Depp is at the pinnacle of his career, and his good looks only add to his success.

Depp is arguably among the hottest celebrities in Hollywood. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 9, 1963, and turned 58 in June 2021.

13. Robert Downey Jr.

US actor Robert Downey Jr. at the press conference of "Die fantastische Reise des Dr. Dolittle" at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on January 20, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media

Robert John Downey Jr. is an American actor and producer best known for his roles in Sherlock Holmes, Iron Man, and others. He is at the pinnacle of his profession and was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world in 2008.

Robert was born in New York City, United States, on April 4, 1965, and turned 56 in April 2021.

14. Christian Bale

Christian Bale attends the Premiere Of FOX's "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Christian Bale is a British actor best known for his roles in Batman films. He is gifted, well-known and handsome. Bale's physique and dedication earned him a spot among Hollywood's hottest men.

Bale was born in Haverfordwest, Wales, on January 30, 1974, and turned 47 in January 2021. He is also a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.

15. Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Jensen Ross Ackles is an American actor, producer, and director best known for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in the television series Supernatural. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 1, 1978, and turned 43 years old in March 2021.

Because of his good looks and entertaining personality, he is regarded as one of Hollywood's most handsome men.

Hot men in Hollywood are using their influence to entertain their fans across the globe. But, with so many handsome celebrities in the industry, it is a challenge to pick the sexiest men. The list above features some of the hottest men in the celebrity world.

