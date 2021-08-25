Actors who don't age: 20 stars that just don't seem to age

Most celebrities in Hollywood live the-high life and have access to the best treatments that money can buy. Some have enhanced their appearences through plastic surgery while others through natural alternatives. It is for this reason that Hollywood is full of actors who don't age. Somehow, these actors have managed to look the same despite the test of time. Find out who these actors are and compare their appearences from before and after.

How do famous people not age? Famous people do age like ordinary people. What distinguishes them is mainly due to the fact they can afford better healthcare and diet. Find out some of these famous people that don't seem to age.

Actors who don't look their age

Hollywood is the home of renowned and brilliant performers. Since we first saw them, some of our favourite actors have been on the scene and still look the same. So, who are these celebrities that don't age? Find out with the help these 20 artists listed below:

1. Steve Martin - 76

Steve Martin in 2017 (left) and 2003 (right). Photo: Noam Galai, Giulio Marcocchiand (modified by author)

Steve Martin is an actor, comedian, producer, and musician from the United States. He began his career in stand-up comedy in 1967. As of 2021, the actor is 76 years old and appears the same as he did ten years ago. Steve is one of the few male celebrities who don't age.

2. Demi Moore - 58

Demi Moore in 2020 (left) and 2011 (right). Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Demi Moore is an American actress born in November 1962. She is 58 years old as of 2021 but doesn't look her age. In her current photos, the actress looks like the enhanced version of her younger self.

3. Ed Norton - 52

Ed Norton in 2019 (left) and 2014 (right). Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Ed Norton is a 52-year-old American actor known for The Incredible Hulk (2008) and The Bourne Legacy (2012). Ed doesn't seem to be ageing as he looks as he did 15 years ago.

4. Elijah Wood - 40

Elijah Wood in 2019 (left) and in 2006 (right). Photo: Dominik Bindl, John Shearer (modified by author)

The Lord of the Rings star still looks the same as he did in 2001. Additionally, the American actor seems to age gracefully and has maintained the youthful look for many years now.

5. Halle Berry - 55

Halle Berry in 2021 (left) and 2005 (right). Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool, Jeff Vespa (modified by author)

Halle Berry is one of Hollywoods finest actresses. Halle has maintained the same appearance since her appearance in Catwoman and X-Men. She is among the actresses that look younger than they are. She is 55 years old, but one can mistake her for being in her 30's.

6. Liv Tyler - 44

Liv Tyler in 2020 (left) and in 2004 (right). Photo: Gregg DeGuire, M. Von Holden (modified by author)

Liv Tyler is an entertainer that has graced our screens for many years. She turned 44 years on July 2021, but one can mistake her for her younger self.

7. Paul Rudd - 52

Paul Rudd in 2020 (left) and 2006 (right). Photo: Lars Niki, Hal Horowitz (modified by author)

When Paul Rudd featured with another timeless star Alicia Silverstone in 1995's Clueless he looked youthful for 26. However, Rudd might still pass for a fresh-faced college student at the age of 52.

8. Michelle Williams - 40

Michelle Williams in 2020 (left) and 2006 (right). Photo: Gregg DeGuire, BAFTA (modified by author)

Michelle Williams was as adorable as a button when she appeared on Dawson's Creek in 2000. She's still as cute after 21 years. Michelle is most recognised for her roles in Shutter Island and Oz the Great and Powerful, in which she starred.

9. Bianca Lawson - 42

Bianca Lawson in 2020 (left) and 2010 (right). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Jeff Vespa (modified by author)

Bianca Lawson is an actress remembered for her role in the TV show Saved by the Bell. She turned 42 in March 2021 but still looks the same as she did in 2001.

10. Minnie Driver - 51

Minnie Driver in 2021 (left) and 2000 (right). Photo: Frazer Harrison, SGranitz (modified by author)

Minnie Driver is an English and American actress known for her role in 1997's Good Will Hunting. Minnie is among Hollywood actresses that are younger than they look. Despite that, the star has maintained the same appearance she had 24 years ago.

11. Patrick Dempsey - 55

Patrick Dempsey in 2019 (left) and 2006 (right). Photo: Albert L. Ortega, SGranitz (modified by author)

Patrick Dempsey is a star in his own right. Many of us know him for his outstanding performances in Grey's Anatomy and Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. He, however, seems to be ageing gracefully. If you compare photos of Dempsey 10 years ago with current ones, it would be hard to tell the difference.

12. Rob Lowe - 57

Rob Lowe in 2020 (left) and 1986 (right). Photo: Noel Vasquez, Sergio Gaudenti (modified by author)

Rob Lowe is, without a doubt, a talented actor. He is renowned for his roles in TV series such as the NBC political drama The West Wing. However, many would guess wrong if they were told to tell his age. Rob seem as though he found the fountain of youth as he never seems to age.

13. Stacey Dash - 54

Stacey Dash in 2020 (left) and 2009 (right). Photo: JC Olivera, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Stacey Dash is among Hollywood celebrities that don't age. The 54-year-old looks the same as she did when we saw her in the 1995 film Clueless.

14. Morgan Freeman - 84

Morgan Freeman in 2020 (left) and 2010 (right). Photo: Amy Sussman, Craig Barritt (modified by author)

Who is the actor that doesn't age? Well, the sure answer will be Morgan Freeman. Freeman has been entertaining us for many years and has still maintained the same appearance. If you were to compare a photo of the actor from 10 years ago, the difference would be minimal or none.

15. Jennifer Aniston - 52

Jennifer Aniston in 2020 (left) and 2002 (right). Photo: Steve Granitz, Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

We've known Jennifer since her days on Friends. The Hollywood diva never seems to age, and she looks as beautiful as ever. What is her secret? Well, her youthful appearance can be attributed to the fact that she has had multiple plastic surgeries.

16. Alicia Silverstone - 44

Alicia Silverstone in 2020 (left) and 2006 (right). Photo: Toni Anne Barson, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Alicia Silverstone is an American actress known for her roles in Clueless (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997). The 44-year-old looks as she did ten years ago, and fans are impressed by her youthful appearance.

17. Gong Li - 55

Gong Li in 2019 (left) and in 2014 (right). Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Rindoff/Le Segretain (modified by author)

Gong Li is a Chinese-born Singaporean actress. She is known for starring as the villain in the Disney flick Mulan. However, did you know that the star turns 56 years old in December 2021? Well, it will come as a surprise to many that she has hit the 50-year mark.

18. Will Smith - 52

Will Smith in 2020 (left) and in 2000 (right). Photo: NurPhoto, Jeremy Bembaron (modified by author)

Will Smith is the best description of actors who never age. He is 52 years old but looks the same as he did in 1996. So, what is Will's secret? Well, we can only assume that body fitness plays a huge part and maybe hereditary factors.

19. Joseph Gordon-Levitt - 40

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 2019 (left) and 2004 (right). Photo: Paul Morigi, Kurt Krieger (modified by author)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a renowned American actor. He has received numerous accolades, including a nomination for the Golden Globe Awards. He turned 40 in February 2021 but still looks like he did in the year 2000.

20. Jamie Foxx - 54

Jamie Foxx in 2020 (left) and in 2005 (right). Photo: Amy Sussman, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop on December 13th 1967. The star turns 54 years on December 2021 but has managed to look like he's still 30. In addition, Jamie's age seems never to increase with him maintaining the same energy he had 20 years ago.

What celebrities have not aged well?

Of course, the opposite of celebrities who have aged well are those who haven't. But, you have to admit it, being famous does take a toll on people. From drug abuse to plastic surgery, these celebrities have not aged well.

Mick Jagger

Lindsay Lohan

Keith Richards

Steven Tyler

Ozzy Osbourne

Pamela Anderson

The list above belongs to actors who aged badly. But, of course, bad decisions are mainly to blame, with drug abuse and failed plastic surgeries the culprits.

Actors who don't age can attribute their youthfulness to either genetics, medical procedures or healthy lifestyles. Whichever way you view it, any decision one makes with their bodies is entirely up to them. Hollywood is a competitive environment, and most of these performers must appear youthful in order to compete.

