I will make the police service better than I met it - Dampare tells Akufo-Addo

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has finally been sworn in as the 23rd substantive IGP

He has vowed to make the police better than was handed over to him

Dampare said together with his colleagues the police service will be the best in Africa

The newly-sworn in Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has vowed to make the Police Service better than he took over.

Dampare assured Akufo-Addo that he will work hand-in-hand with his colleagues in the service to ensure that the Police administration improves beyond what he inherited.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra today, Friday, October 8, Damapare said this can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the Ghanaian population.

inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Working with my colleagues in the Police service and outside it, and also getting the support and the backing of the population of the country we will be able to leave the Police service better than we came to meet it," she said.

He added that under his watch he will work hard to also ensure that the police service becomes a respected service in the country and in Africa and beyond as well as becoming a reference point for others.

“... if we leave the service and we are passing by and we see Police people doing an excellent job we will be proud and tell ourselves that yes we also contributed and as a result of that we are seeing a different Police service,” Dampare added.

He was sworn into office as the 23rd IGP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The ceremony took place on Friday, October 8 at the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

With a Holy Bible in hand and his vows in the other, the newly sworn-in IGP took his oath of office after the president read them out.

President Akufo-Addo then presented the instrument of office to Dampare after which he was made to sign his oath of office

