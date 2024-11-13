Ghanaian TikToker Small Pin visited his son at Prempeh College Senior High School in the Ashanti Region

In the footage, the social media star could be seen in the company of his friends as they visited the school recently

Small Pin and his pals were given a rousing welcome amid drumming, singing, and dancing at Prempeh College

Diminutive Ghanaian social media star Small Pin recently visited his teenage son at Prempeh College Senior High School (SHS).

Footage of the visit showed the popular TikTok sensation warmly embracing his son, who is significantly taller than his father.

Ghanaian TikTok star Small Pin visits his teenage son at Prempeh College SHS. Photo credit: @small_pin_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Small Pin, who was in the company of his friends, was warmly welcomed to the school amid drumming and dancing as he walked with his tall and imposing son.

The video of the Ghanaian TikTok star's visit to Prempeh College SHS has gone viral on social media.

Netizens surprised to see Small Pin's son

Many netizens who chanced on the video seemed surprised to learn that Small Pin has a teenage son.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions posted the comments section of the video.

@Ama papabi wrote:

"Is he your son pls."

@Kofi Bismark also wrote:

"Can’t you see he resembles him."

@Bismark247 said:

"You went to visit your father or son I don’t get it."

@Small Pin also said:

@My son."

@NotNow_1 commented:

"The most luckiest son ever,your father love for u is unconditional..always ask God to keep him for u."

@Ama Nyamewaa also commented:

"Aaaawwwhhh, small pin I’m happy for you. gye wo two."

@Mr.Ofori🇬 reacted:

"Height not barrier bro…. Be confident enough to meet your son and welcome him best next time……. Whatever he is still your ward."

Source: YEN.com.gh