A video of a married Ghanaian woman admitting to her infidelity has triggered reactions online

This comes after she confessed that her decision to cheat was due to neglect by her husband

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the actions of the lady

A Ghanaian woman is receiving a lot of flak online after she appeared on a popular relationship talk show, Oyerepa Afutuo, on Oyerepa FM to discuss her marital problems.

A video which has gone viral showed the moment the woman admitted that she had cheated on her husband.

A Ghanaian woman opens after cheating on her husband in a trending video. Photo credit: @AuntiNaa/Facebook

Source: Youtube

The disclosure surprised the host of the programme, Auntie Naa, who pressed the lady for answers regarding her infidelity.

With a look of remorse, the lady, in a simple answer, said she cheated because her husband was not performing his financial obligations.

"I cheated because he was not giving me money to buy food, my boyfriend now gives me GH¢50 a day," she said with a low tone.

She also lamented that her husband had neglected his duties as a father.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 20,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the young lady

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video chided the woman on her infidelity.

henryosei2745(Dream Prophet) reacted:

"If you don’t take care of a woman and you think she loves you then you have problem."

80 Million Pounds reacted:

"Eno go better for sisterhood,mmoa nkoaa"

Gomado Francis reacted:

"I don't know whether men are the only person in the family to cater for the whole family,so what is the purpose of the women,I know you people are our helpers."

Isaac k. kobby reacted:

"Nti mbaa yi koraaa ad3n eii"

Lady cheats on husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the UK had also cried out after his wife cheated on him.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eddie said he relocated to the UK and decided to bring his wife along as his dependent.

He continued that the lady's actions changed after arriving in the country partly because she had found a new lover, leading to their divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh