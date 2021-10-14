Perpetual Didier is set to wow her fans with a new single she titles I Get Money

The song is being spearheaded by her new record label Kurdle Music Worldwide

Executive Director of the record label, Michael Kurdle-Armah spoke about the song

Kurdle Music Worldwide, a distinguished record label based in Florida and Ghana, has officially released a new single of its signee, Perpetual Didier dubbed "I Get Money”.

This follows few days after a successful signing of the Gospel musician unto the record label.

"I Get Money" would be the first single by the famous ‘gospel striker’, Perpetual Didier under her new record label, Kurdle Music Worldwide.

Michael Kurdle-Armah. Source: Instagram/kurdlemusic

Source: Instagram

In an interview with the Executive Director of the record label, Michael Kurdle-Armah, on the inspiration behind "I get money", he indicated:

“We at Kurdle Music Worldwide believe Jesus is King so the song according to Perpetual Didier was inspired by the fact that Jesus is more than capable of providing for all the needs of anyone who worships Him in truth”

According to him, KURDLE Music Worldwide aims at delivering the best possible listening experience to music lovers across the globe, hence "I Get Money", by the renowned gospel musician is targeted worldwide.

Kurdle Armah has assured to sign more young talented artists in various music genres in Ghana, after investments made in their first signee, Perpetual Didier's career have paid off.

