UK-based model Shani Jamila is thrilled to make her first trip to Ghana and experience this year's Detty December

The internet sensation once linked to footballer Romelo Lukaku will be a special guest for an upcoming event in Accra

She shared her excitement on social media, hiking up the anticipation from her large following

UK model and internet personality Shani Jamilah has been announced as a special guest for the upcoming Afro Carribean Vybe In Accra.

The two-day event, scheduled for December 26 and 27, is expected to connect the Caribbean and African worlds through music, cuisine and culture.

UK Model and Dating Black star Shani Jamilah is hyped for her first trip to Ghana. Source: TheOnlySJ

Source: Twitter

Scores of sensational stage talents, including Ghana's DJ Loft and Kojo Manuel, will join Hot 97's DJ Young Chow to thrill fans at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Shani Jamilah took to social media to confirm her involvement in the upcoming Afro Carribean Vybe. She said,

"About to have my first Detty December and I can’t wait! If you’re in Ghana on the 26th and 27th December, join me and my girls at the Afro Caribbean Vybe. Y’all already know what time it is!"

The internet star rose to global fame after her rumoured romantic stint with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku, which reportedly ended in 2022. Shani Jamila recently appeared on BET UK's star-studded Dating Black show.

Shani Jamilah thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shani Jamilah's announcement to visit Ghana this Christmas.

@BiiigDaddyyyy said:

"A perfect opportunity to have a pic with you. I will be there."

diya_elias' wrote:

"Wow my Black Barbie is coming to my country ❤️❤️🔥Everyone I love HER."

therealobofour remarked:

"Wow Ghana looks good on you 🇬🇭"

@Spino_OnipSgh remarked:

"This is going to be the best December ever."

Spice reflects on her time in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall queen Latoya Hamilton, popularly known as Spice, had visited Ghana for the first time.

Stonebwoy, who worked with the Jamaican star on his sixth studio album Up and Running, invited her.

After several media engagements and a video shoot, Spice embarked on a charity drive in a school where she admitted that Ghana felt like home.

Source: YEN.com.gh