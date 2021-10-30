Illegal connection costs ECG GH¢4 million in 9 months alone

Illegal connection activities cost ECG GH¢4 million in nine months

The Accra West Region of ECG fears things can get worse

An exercise is underway to deal with the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Accra West Region Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has lost close to GH¢4 million over the past nine months of 2021 through illegal connection activities.

Illegal connection activities robbed the company of some 3.9 million kilowatts per hour (3.9mkWh) of power between January and September 2021, resulting in a revenue loss of GH¢3.9 million to the company within the said period.

Dr. Mark Owusu Ansah disclosed this, the Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Accra West Region ECG, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-line of a mass revenue mobilization and disconnection exercise carried out in Achimota and its environs in Accra.

The exercise, organized by the management of the ECG across the country, was to help the company retrieve debts owed by customers to enhance its operations.

Dr. Ansah said the region also recorded a similar amount in 2020 under similar circumstances. He lamented the situation that he said was crippling the company's operations both in the area and nationwide.

He said that "the last year 2020, from January to December, Accra West Region alone, we found out four million kWh of power was going waste. That was even what we could detect, 4m/kWh within one region within a year, and there were others that we could not detect. So, if what we detected amounted to 4m/kwh, then you can imagine those we could not even identify."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"This year 2021, the year has not ended, but from January to September, the illegal connections that we have been able to identify is 3.9m/kwh. When you convert it to monetary terms is GH¢3.9 million. These illegal connections hurt us seriously in terms of revenue. We purchase the power from our suppliers, and we distribute to our customers for profit. Everybody does business for profit but in our case, we pay to our suppliers but when it gets to our customers, they want to find means to use the power free, which is creating losses," he added.

Dr Owusu, however, explained that, some progress had been made to retrieve all revenues lost due to illegal connections. It is estimated that the energy sector loses about 31 per cent annually through numerous illegalities.

Dr Ansah, however, explained that, out of the GH¢3.8 million loss incurred in 2020, GH¢2.4 million had been retrieved from offenders after they were identified and surcharged, adding that some GH¢2.2 million of revenue lost this year had also been recovered.

Source: Yen