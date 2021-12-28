Glover offers consumers a secure platform that provides alternative payment solutions through E-currency and Gift cards

The company selected some notable Ghanaian personalities as ambassadors for the brand

This is to establish a foothold in Ghana and other west African territories to enhance its marketing activities

Glover, the leading Giftcard trading company in Nigeria has begun operations in Ghana, and unveiled eight top local influencers on December 27, 2021.

This latest move is part of the company's efforts to enhance its market presence through partnerships with influential personalities across diverse platforms.

To strengthen its footprints and gain the interest of consumers within the region, the brand will be working with the eight Ghanaian influencers named Nikoletta Samonas, Derick Kobina Bonney, Fella Precious Makafui, Eno Barony, Benedicta Gafah, Richard Asante, Ameyaw Debrah and Mona Montrage to continue its campaign in promoting, encouraging and inspiring the gifting culture in the country through the sale of Giftcards.

“The brand is looking to build out its footprint on the global stage - starting with Africa. By connecting with key stakeholders,local influencers and culture shapers in these countries and leveraging on the momentum created by its launch in March 2021” says Victor Monday, the Business Manager for Glover. Glover currently operates in 2 African countries - Nigeria and Ghana.

“We are not only offering amazing products and services to our audience, but we also want to educate the public that Gifting with the aid of Giftcards is not just an act, it should be a culture worth embracing by everyone,” says Humphrey Ogbodo, the Brand Manager for Glover as he addressed the onboarded the influencers.

Glover is organized around the concept of enhancing the Gifting culture through Giftcard services, and it has greatly influenced its mission to expand into several countries while enhancing the lifestyle of each consumer.

About Glover

Glover is a lifestyle tech-inspired company on a mission to take charge and provide instant payment solutions to Giftcards buy and sell, Refill services (Bill payments, data, and cable TV subscriptions), and Airtime-to-Cash conversion.

Glover is responsible for providing value to the day-to-day operations of Giftcards, Airtime-to-Cash, and Top-up services, which consist of utility bill payments, subscriptions, etc.

We launched our services on the 19th of March 2021 and is home to products and services that cater to the everyday needs of her customers.

Our sole innovative goal is to give value for exchange and introduce new solutions geared towards making customers’ lives all over the world easier.

For more information about Glover, visit www.gloverapp.co or contact the Glover support center at updates@gloverapp.co. You can also read about Glover on the blog, follow on Instagram and Twitter for interesting updates.

