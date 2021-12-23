Ghanaians have been advised to adhere strictly to the coronavirus safety protocols to ensure their own safety

According to the Ghana Medical Association, compliance with the protocols put in place will be the only thing to protect people

The GMA says the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have witnessed alarming daily positivity rates ranging between 40% to 50%

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Medical Association has called on Ghanaians to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

This directive comes following the recent surge in the coronavirus cases, driven by the new Omicron Variant.

In a statement, sighted by YEN.com.gh, GMA said health facilities have witnessed a sharp upsurge in the number of positive cases over the last week.

Omicron variant of the coronavirus Photo credit: fotograzia

Source: Getty Images

According to the Association, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions have witnessed alarming daily positivity rates ranging between 40% to 50%.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“This escalation in cases is likely driven by the Omicron Variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus which is highly proving to be more transmissible than the hitherto dreaded Delta variant which dominated our third wave of COVID-19," the statement noted.

The GMA has, however, entreated all Ghanaians to take advantage of the Ghana Health Service's vaccination drive to help protect them against the virus.

Travelers from Malta, Isreal, and South Korea temporarily banned from entering Ghana

The government of Ghana has placed temporary travel ban restrictions on Israel, and South Korea from entering into the country.

The directive, issued and signed by the ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration, noted that the order will take effect from Monday, December 20, 2021.

The restriction is supposed to last for the next 14 days and is expected to end on January 3, 2022.

Malta would also be affected by the travel ban as the statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued said Ghana does not recognize any of the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Malta.

GHS laments low turnout for vaccination exercise in Ghana

Still, on COVD-19 vaccinations, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

According to a 3news report, Dr. Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Source: YEN.com.gh