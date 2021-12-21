Ghanaian master's degree holder, Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo, is helping in the empowerment of young men in and outside Ghana

The nonprofit movement focused on preparing boys for responsible leadership and fatherhood via Spiritual Growth, Emotional Intelligence, and Social Skills

Ethel's rare vision coupled with news of her recent graduation have amassed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo, a Ghanaian visionary woman, has become a trailblazer that is leading a movement to employ young men and address the pressing male youth needs in society.

Popular blogger, Edward Asare reports that since September 2015, she has been at the forefront of the "Raising Boys Right Advocacy" in Ghana and Africa with over 7,000 African boys.

The young men have benefited from the programs in Ghana, Liberia, the United Kingdom, the USA, and Thailand via virtual learning and one-on-one counseling sessions.

Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo, a Ghanaian lady Running a boys Empowerment Movement Photo credit: Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Ethel is the founder and advocacy lead at Junior Shapers Africa (JSA) which is a non-profit personal development initiative to stimulate personal development consciousness among boys to prepare them for responsible leadership and fatherhood via three focus areas: Spiritual Growth, Emotional Intelligence, and Social Skills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The history-making Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo recently graduated with a Masters of Education degree from the University of Education Winneba and is being celebrated on social media for her achievement.

Social media reactions to Ethel's recent success

Qwabena A. indicated:

I love your vision. You get it where most have missed the plot... the need to be careful not to create a new imbalance while presuming to be correcting a previous one. Congrats again Ethel!

Rosalind Koramah Amoh, a journalist at Graphic Communications Group said:

Wow.. congratulations to Ethel....

4 other women doing amazing things

As YEN.com.gh has reported, politics has always been described as a field where men thrive more, as compared to women who are considered the weaker gender.

Even with that classification, some Ghanaian women whose husbands led and are leading the country have contributed their own quota to Ghanaian politics.

Aside from playing the role of wives, these women listed by YEN.com.gh have done outstanding things and carved a niche for themselves in politics and in the heart of Ghanaians. Read more:

Source: Yen Ghana