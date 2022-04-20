Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Genevieve Nnaji’s absence at Rita Dominic’s wedding

The movie star noted that Genevieve did not show up to Rita’s wedding and that the actress would have attended hers if roles were reversed

Maduagwu’s observation has raised a series of reactions from internet users with some of them asking questions

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shut down Owerri with her star-studded wedding on April 19 and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji’s absence was noticed.

Controversial Nollywood star, Uche Maduagwu, highlighted Genevieve’s absence with a post on his social media page as he called out the actress.

According to him, Genevieve not showing up for Rita’s wedding is Nollywood drama. Uche also added that Rita would have turned up for Genevieve if roles were reversed.

Taking to his caption, Maduagwu continued to put the actress on blast and noted that whatever she celebrates is what she will attract. He added that if Genevieve wants to smell marriage, then she should attend people’s weddings or at least congratulate them on social media.

Part of his caption reads:

“Even if you no do am as colleagues, do am as sisters from the same state, even if you dey busy that you can not be there physically, wetin e go cost you to post a congratulatory message on social media?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Maduagwu’s post about Genevieve’s absence from the much talked about event raised mixed reactions on social media. Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

Official_royalboi:

“Even those actress from Imo state like Uju did not post her oo. Imo state truth be told we don't like supporting each other.. Nonsense state.”

Mimicloset0:

“She has not been online for a long time why not check up on her if she’s physically fit common nau.”

Frankchukwunyere:

“Haven't you noticed that Genevieve has been mute for some months now... Should be concerned about her too.”

Augustina.vivian:

“Stop it please do you know if Gene is physically fit to attend party, do you know her reason for not attending riri big day, do you know if riri was already aware of her reason for not attending or do you think that those who attended the wedding are genuinely happy for the couples.”

Feyidaminiola:

“Is it only Genevieve that didn’t attend ?????? Oge okoye, Omotola, Stephanie, etc...... abeg oooooooooooo.”

Chukwaslevi:

“Done mind Viv.”

Edisontenderdia_grant:

“Everything shouldn’t be posted on social media, she must have called her to congratulate her.”

Hmm.

