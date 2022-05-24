The ECG has said power will be cut off at some 16 locations in the capital because its substations have been flooded

The power distributor mentioned areas such the Ridge enclave, La township, parts of Burma Camp, among others

The ECG said the rainstorm which hit Greater Accra from Monday till Tuesday dawn flooded the substations

Power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced that at least 16 locations in the capital will suffer power cuts as heavy rains flood its substations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the ECG said the rainstorm which hit Greater Accra from Monday till Tuesday dawn has flooded its substation at La Primary and Accra Central Bulk Supply Point on the Graphic Road.

“Consequently, the ECG has shut down the two substations to safeguard and secure the network,” the statement posted on Facebook indicated.

According to the ECG, power will be cut off in the following areas:

1. Tsaadoman township,

2. La township,

3. Trade fair,

4. Parts of Burma Camp,

5. Teshie Tebibianor,

6. Teshie Maami,

7. South Industrial area,

8. Kingsway,

9. Adabraka township,

10. Odornaa,

11. The Ridge enclave,

12. Zongo Lane,

13. Workers College,

14. Laterbiokoshie,

15. Sukura,

16. Appiah Dankwah and surrounding areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh