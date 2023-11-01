An analyst with Aviation Ghana, Dominick Andoh, has stressed the importance of getting more air traffic to Kumasi Airport

Andoh told YEN.com.gh that travellers from Ghana's middle belt offered enough demand to international airlines

The Kumasi International Airport terminal is expected to be able to handle over one million passengers a year

Ghana stands a lot to gain by expanding the Kumasi Airport to international status, an aviation analyst has said.

The analyst with Aviation Ghana, Dominick Andoh, told YEN.com.gh that the Kumasi Airport is well placed to benefit from the droves of travellers from the middle belt of Ghana.

Artist's impression of development work on the Kumasi Airport. Source: Facebook/@Ghana Airport Company Limited

Source: Facebook

However, one of the challenges to this plan will be the infrastructure constraints that the Kumasi Airport is saddled with.

The airport has no long runway to accommodate some of the largest aircraft airlines use.

“The biggest aircraft that can land in Kumasi now is a Boeing 737. A typical Boeing 373 max carries just under 200 passengers,” Andoh noted.

Even after a planned expansion, the Boeing 737 will still be the largest aircraft that can land at the Kumasi airport.

However, these challenges do not mean that international airlines cannot take advantage of the strategic location of Kumasi Airport.

“Some of the international airlines fly the 737 to Kotoka from their base… yes, it will make business sense if you look at the population of Kumasi, Savanah, Brong Ahafo,” said Andoh.

"What happens is that you are bringing aviation to the people's doorsteps. Someone in Kumasi doesn’t have to fly south before they plan to fly out of their home country.”

Andoh also noted that the Ghana Airport Company would not be negatively affected if demand for Kotoka International Airport in Accra drops because of the possible upgrading of the Kumasi Airport.

“Ghana Airports Company is the company which operates and manages all the airports in Ghana. If you go through Kumasi, the revenue will still go to Airport Company.”

Andoh said the country needed to ensure Airports like Kumasi saw more business.

The new Kumasi International Airport terminal will handle one million passengers annually.

“You can’t invest millions in a new terminal building and tell people only Africa World and Passion will be flying there. It will not make business sense.”

“It wouldn’t make business sense if you don’t get airlines here because you have spent millions putting in shape, building a new terminal building and investing a lot in the runway.”

The expansion project is part of the multi-modal transportation system being developed by the government to enhance tourism in the Ashanti Region.

Tamale Airport gets international status

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the second phase of the Tamale International Airport was completed and commissioned on August 23, 2023.

The expansion project cost $70 million and was facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council.

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub.

$20.9m tax waiver for the second phase of Tamale Airport

In October 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of Parliament expressed their support for constructing the second phase of the Tamale Airport.

The lawmakers approved the Ghana cedi equivalent of $20,953,066.69 to purchase materials, equipment and vehicles for work to begin.

Mining firm pledges to build airport in Upper East

A Chinese gold mining company operating in Ghana has disclosed that it is finalising negotiations with the government to construct an airport in the Upper East Region.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd wanted an airstrip for its exclusive use in the Talensi District, where gold production is due in 2024.

However, the Ministry of Transport convinced the company to build an airport instead.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh