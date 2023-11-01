Pastor Mensa Otabil has said there is a reason Ghana and many African countries are not attaining the expected national developments

Speaking at The Platform Nigeria's 2023 event, the ICGC founder said a lack of law and order is the main cause

He explained that contrary to old beliefs, vision did not bring national transformation on the scale expected for African states

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil, has used the Bible to explain why Ghana and other African countries are not hitting the expected transformation.

He said Ghana is not making any significant strides in their developmental process, not because of a lack of vision, but a lack of law and order.

According to him, the main challenge for Ghana and other African countries is their inability to enforce their laws.

Pastor Mensa Otabil speaking at The Platform Nigeria’s programme. Source: Facebook/@theplatformnigeria

Mensa Otabil made these remarks at The Platform Nigeria’s Africa Rising Continent: Nigeria's Strategic Role on October 11, 2023.

He cited the example of how the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, enacted and enforced strict laws to transform the country.

Otabil, who once grabbed headlines for saying he does not believe in the law of Karma, added that Ghana, for example, had a plan to transform the country by 2020, dubbed ‘Vision 2020’, but nothing significant was seen when the time came.

“When you read Lee Kuan Yew’s book, he would tell you it was law and order; that was the prime level they started with. People had to live sanitary lives; you don’t keep pigs in your home.

“They had to stop spitting in public, all of that. He had to force them into a structured world. That is why now, if you go to Singapore and chew gum and drop it, your life is on the line,” Mensa Otabil said.

He stressed:

“We praise these nations, but living in those systems is not as simple as we wish it would be. We are seeing what is happening in Rwanda; what is the main factor of transformation? It is not vision; everybody has a vision; everybody has plans; you’ve had plans. We have had one, the Vision 2020, and it (2020) came and we saw nothing. The missing ingredient is that we are not able to enforce the laws of our nations.

