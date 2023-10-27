A video of OWASS NSMQ contestants granting an interview prior to the finals on October 30 has gone viral

Stephen Apemah Baah, in an interview, revealed that he wanted to pursue tertiary education at Harvard University

Many people who reacted to the video have urged the NSMQ team of OWASS to express astonishment at the schools they chose

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a contestant representing the Opoku Ware School, has opened up on plans after SHS.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @NSMQGhana, the 16-year-old who spoke in an interview in the build-up to the finals of the competition said his dream was to study at Harvard University in the US.

Stephen Apemah Baah opens up on his dream school Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X @Harvard University/Facebook

Andrews Oppong Damptey, the other OWASS contestant who also asked the same question, says he too intends to study at Harvard, whereas Franklyn Forson also mentioned the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) as his dream school.

The trio also answered other questions, such as their favourite girls' school and favourite NSMQ contestants in this year's competition.

OWASS will be hoping to win their third NSMQ trophy when they meet Presec and Achimota School on October 30.

At the time of writing the report, the video had 100,000 views and 40 comments

Ghanaians react to the plans by Stephen Apemah-Baah

Netizens who thronged the comments section reacted to the choices of the trio in relation to their dream universities.

@kofijnr11 stated:

It’s sad how their dream universities is none of the ones in the country. We will nurture them and they will travel with the knowledge because the system will even fail them along the road if they stays. Hmmm

@CrazyPr0fessor stated:

Let's be honest, universities in most countries aren't at the levels of Havard and MIT. the issue is that other countries' students are able to return to their home Nations to develop them. Their governments provide resources when they return.

@itsSorkpor stated

I like how most brilliant students now want to study computer science

NSMQ final rescheduled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reacted that the NSMQ final between Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School and Opoku Ware School has been rescheduled for the second time.

The contest, which was set to be held on Tuesday, October 31, will now take place on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

Primetime Limited said the decision was taken due to unforeseen circumstances.

Source: YEN.com.gh