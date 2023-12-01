Ethiopian Airlines Bans Iconic "Ghana-Must-Go" Bags On Flights In Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines has banned passengers from using the 'Ghana-Must-Go' on any of its flights from Nigeria

The airline said the Ghana-Must-Go bags have caused losses and damages to the conveyor belt systems

The restriction was disclosed in a letter to the Regional Manager of the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria.

A Ghana must-go bag. Source: Facebook/Victor Chukwu

Source: Facebook

The letter said the Ghana-Must-Go bags for baggage has cost the airlines huge loss and damaged the conveyor belt system on various flights.

It said it would allow the Ghana-Must-Go bags when well packed in cartons of a hardcover of rectangular size.

The sack-like bag earned the "Ghana-Must-Go" nickname in 1983 when Nigeria expelled about two million undocumented West African migrants, half of whom were from Ghana.

Many expelled Ghanaians packed their things in checked bags, later called 'Ghana Must Go' bags.

Source: YEN.com.gh