The South African government has allowed Ghanaians to apply for its visas online

South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa

The High Commission said standard requirements such as a letter of invitation are still in force

The South African government has announced that Ghanaians can now apply for their visas to the country online.

Ghana has been added to the country's E Visa list and no longer has to visit the South African High Commission in Accra.

Ghanaians can now apply for South Africa visas online. Source: Getty Images

The South African High Commission announced this development on September 28, 2023.

“The information is available on the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa."

The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.

