Taylor Swift buys back rights to her old music

Swift bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital, an LA investment firm, for an undisclosed amount. Photo: Robyn BECK / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, locked in a feud with record executives since 2019 over ownership of her music, has bought back the rights to her entire back catalog, she said Friday.

"All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me," she wrote on her website, after years of dispute over her first six albums, a number of which she has rerecorded to create copies she owns herself.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she wrote in the letter penned to fans.

"To my fans, you know how important this has been to me -- so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version."

Thos records included the award-winning "Reputation" and "Taylor Swift."

Swift bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital, an LA investment firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The queen of pop, whose recent nearly two-year-long, $2 billion Eras tour shattered records, said that she was "heartened by the conversations this saga has reignited within my industry."

Swift's ultra-lucrative tour which wrapped last year was a showbusiness sensation, and will have helped offset the costs of buying back her catalog.

The 149 shows across the world typically clocked in at more than three hours long each.

Eras tour tickets sold for sometimes exorbitant prices and drew in millions of fans, along with many more who didn't get in and were willing to simply sing along from the parking lot.

Source: AFP