A suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Ashaiman mobile money agent Atsu Bigah has been arrested in Côte d’Ivoire after months on the run

The arrest was reportedly carried out by Ivorian authorities, with the suspect now expected to be extradited to Ghana to assist investigations

Authorities in both countries are working together as details surrounding the arrest and extradition timeline remain unclear

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A suspect linked to the killing of a mobile money agent in Ashaiman has been arrested in Côte d’Ivoire after several months in hiding, according to reports.

The individual is alleged to have played a role in the murder of Atsu Bigah, a mobile money operator who lived and worked in Ashaiman.

Breakthrough in the Ashaiman MoMo murder case as the main suspect is arrested in Côte d’Ivoire. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook & MTN Ghana.

Source: UGC

According to a report by The HeraldGhana, the MoMo robbery incident, which happened some months ago, triggered widespread concern within the community.

Available information suggests that the arrest was executed by security officials in Côte d’Ivoire.

The suspect had reportedly managed to evade capture for months before being tracked down.

Authorities are preparing to transfer the suspect to Ghana to assist ongoing investigations into the case.

Ghana to collaborate with Côte d’Ivoire

Ghanaian security agencies are expected to work closely with their Ivorian counterparts to facilitate the extradition process.

The killing of Bigah attracted significant public interest at the time, with reports indicating that he and the suspect were known to each other and were believed to have shared a close relationship.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest remain scarce. Security officials have yet to provide additional information, and the timeline for the suspect’s extradition has also not been made public.

13 drivers arrested over illegal siren use

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that thirteen drivers had been arrested by the MTTD for the unauthorised use of sirens and emergency lights on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway.

The offenders were intercepted at Budumburam on May 30, 2026 and later educated on the relevant provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations.

Authorities removed the illegal equipment, issued warning letters, and reiterated their commitment to enforcing road safety laws across the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh