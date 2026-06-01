"Left Western to Sell Fan Ice": Obroni Spotted Selling FanMilk on Ghana Street, Video
- A video surfaced online showing a white man hawking FanMilk ice cream products on a street in Ghana
- The video creator expressed immense surprise that an obroni left the Western world to relocate to Africa for street business
- Social media users reacted to the viral clip with some jokingly claiming the man might be an undercover foreign agent
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A white man, popularly referred to as an obroni, has caught the attention of many people after he was spotted selling FanMilk ice cream products in Ghana.
The unusual sight was captured by a passerby who could not hide his surprise at seeing a foreigner engaged in street hawking within the country.
The footage posted on Instagram on June 1, 2026, by withalvin__ quickly went viral after it was shared on social media, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from netizens who debated why a Westerner would move to Ghana to undertake such a rigorous local hustle.
Captain Smart fires Angel FM personalities for mocking him and predicting his downfall after he moved to Onua
The clip has garnered significant engagement online, with many finding it ironic that while locals are actively looking for ways to travel abroad, a foreigner has done the exact opposite
Obroni spotted selling FanMilk, netizens react
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
akosua_quist said:
"Ghana is so hospitable and free. Enjoy your hustle, obroni."
twoelfmedia wrote:
"FBI 😂."
legend_t99 stated:
"My dream job. One day, I will relocate to do this job."
princegregos commented:
"This guy is surely from Italy."
Olins1 remarked:
"CIA agent oooo😂😂😂 we’ve seen them all."
The Instagram video below shows an Obroni (foreigner) selling Fan Milk on the streets of Ghana, sparking attention online.
Obroni ladies board trotro for the first time
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of American students who have been in Ghana for a while decided to live as the locals do by trying to use the things Ghanaians use daily.
In one of their trials, the American students decided to board a commercial vehicle popularly called a trotro.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh