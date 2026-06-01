A video surfaced online showing a white man hawking FanMilk ice cream products on a street in Ghana

The video creator expressed immense surprise that an obroni left the Western world to relocate to Africa for street business

Social media users reacted to the viral clip with some jokingly claiming the man might be an undercover foreign agent

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A white man, popularly referred to as an obroni, has caught the attention of many people after he was spotted selling FanMilk ice cream products in Ghana.

An Obroni (foreigner) goes viral for selling FanMilk on the streets of Ghana. Image credit: The Africa Report

Source: UGC

The unusual sight was captured by a passerby who could not hide his surprise at seeing a foreigner engaged in street hawking within the country.

The footage posted on Instagram on June 1, 2026, by withalvin__ quickly went viral after it was shared on social media, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from netizens who debated why a Westerner would move to Ghana to undertake such a rigorous local hustle.

The clip has garnered significant engagement online, with many finding it ironic that while locals are actively looking for ways to travel abroad, a foreigner has done the exact opposite

Obroni spotted selling FanMilk, netizens react

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

akosua_quist said:

"Ghana is so hospitable and free. Enjoy your hustle, obroni."

twoelfmedia wrote:

"FBI 😂."

legend_t99 stated:

"My dream job. One day, I will relocate to do this job."

princegregos commented:

"This guy is surely from Italy."

Olins1 remarked:

"CIA agent oooo😂😂😂 we’ve seen them all."

The Instagram video below shows an Obroni (foreigner) selling Fan Milk on the streets of Ghana, sparking attention online.

Obroni ladies board trotro for the first time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of American students who have been in Ghana for a while decided to live as the locals do by trying to use the things Ghanaians use daily.

In one of their trials, the American students decided to board a commercial vehicle popularly called a trotro.

Source: YEN.com.gh