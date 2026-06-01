New footage of Chairman Wontumi's abandoned palace has sparked debate among Ghanaians on social media

The dilapidated mansion has raised questions about maintenance and funding amid the NPP politician's ongoing legal troubles

Mixed reactions emerged as footage showed the once-majestic building facing deterioration and neglect

Concerns have emerged after new footage of controversial Ghanaian politician Chairman Wontumi's massive palace-like building in the Ashanti Region surfaced on social media amid his ongoing legal battles.

Footage shows Chairman Wontumi's palace mansion left abandoned and facing deterioration amid his legal woes. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi, Kwaku Okyere Darko/YouTube, @khorbbylonarofficial/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In 2023, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, real name Bernard Antwi Boasiako, went viral after footage of his massive building being constructed at Agric Nzema surfaced.

The huge building caused a stir among netizens as folks marvelled at how huge it is, with some questioning its funding source.

The building, reportedly valued between $5 million and $7 million, had numerous rooms, which made it seem like a hotel, but according to the contractor, it was to be a personal residence of the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Over a year ago, new footage showed the massive building near completion with a majestic interior and a reported 70 air conditioners.

The YouTube video of Chairman Wontumi's palace mansion is below:

Current state of Chairman Wontumi's mansion emerges

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, TikToker Khorbby Lonar visited the community where Chairman Wontumi's palace mansion was situated at Agric Nzema.

According to the social media personality, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's gigantic residence had reportedly been completely abandoned.

The exterior of the mansion, which has a huge gate with symbols reminiscent of Ghana's Coat of Arms, was facing deterioration.

The walls of the palace had also begun to develop cracks, with their paint fading.

Several framed photos of historic Ghanaian personalities, which had originally been hooked to the walls, had reportedly fallen off and were no longer available.

NPP politician Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned million-dollar mansion in his hometown surfaces. Photo source: @asaagazanofears1, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Only a few framed photos were seen on the wall, with the entire surroundings looking bushy.

The new footage has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians towards Wontumi, who is currently locked in a major court case over allegations of his involvement in illegal mining activities during former president Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure.

The politician and his legal team have regularly appeared at the Accra High Court for proceedings relating to multiple cases.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has also frozen his bank accounts and seized many of his luxury vehicles.

The TikTok video showing the current state of Chairman Wontumi's palace mansion is below:

Chairman Wontumi's mansion's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Captain Razak commented:

"He was building it as a gold museum. I went inside once."

The Buzz Report GH wrote:

"All be lie. We know it is a strategy."

User5229921945062 said:

"How can you build this big house?"

Chairman Wontumi's lawyer begs Ghanaians for prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi's lawyer begged Ghanaians for prayers amid his legal woes.

In a video, Andy Appiah Kubi also shared an update on his client's court case proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh