Confusion has reared its ugly head as family members clash over Apostle Safo's funeral arrangements and burial dates

Adwoa Safo's recently announced plans have been disputed by relatives, citing a lack of consultation and respect

A representative, Dr. Siaw, has alleged a strained relationship between Adwoa Safo and her late father, raising poignant concerns

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A growing rift has emerged within the family of late industrialist and inventor Apostle Professor Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka after conflicting funeral arrangements were announced by different family members.

Confusion Rocks Apostle Kwadwo Safo's Funeral as Family Questions Adwoa Safo: "You Were Not Talking"

Source: Instagram

The latest dispute follows a press briefing by former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, who disclosed that her father's burial would take place on July 30, 2026, at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

She also announced plans for a funeral service at Independence Square in Accra on July 31 and a thanksgiving ceremony in Kumasi on August 8.

Her announcement, however, has been challenged by other relatives, including her brother, Akofena Safo, who reportedly circulated a funeral poster indicating June 25, 2026, as the date for the burial.

The disagreement has since widened, with members of the funeral planning committee questioning how the new dates were arrived at.

Dr. Philip Kissi Siaw, who serves as co-chairman of the committee, claimed the broader family was not consulted before the announcement was made.

Dr. Siaw further alleged that uncertainty remains over the whereabouts of Apostle Safo's remains.

According to him, some family members have not been informed where the body is being kept despite repeated inquiries.

He also raised concerns about whether the late inventor's wishes regarding the handling of his remains were being respected, insisting that Apostle Safo had previously expressed opposition to prolonged storage in a mortuary and the performance of an autopsy.

"When Apostle Safo Kantanka was alive, he stated that if he passed away, he should not be kept in a morgue for an extended period, and that no autopsy should be conducted on his body. However, after his death, Adwoa Safo was the one who arranged for his body to be placed in a morgue. To this day, we do not know where the body is being kept."

"When we asked her, she told us that President Mahama had provided a place in a mortuary for the body to be kept. Can you imagine that Adwoa Safo does not even go there to check on the body?" he alleged

Beyond the funeral arrangements, Dr. Siaw made additional claims about the relationship between Adwoa Safo and her late father, alleging that communication between them had broken down in recent years.

"She was not on speaking terms with her father for the past three years. Even when Ghanaians were criticising her for travelling abroad, her father sent a chief to speak to her. Can you imagine that she allegedly threw away the phone when she heard her father's voice?"

"Even the birthday gifts she gave her father were taken back. So why would she insist on controlling matters after his passing? I have never seen a situation where a child leads a press conference on funeral arrangements while the extended family is still present and actively involved," he alleged.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Cloth launched for Apostle Safo's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family had launched an official cloth for his funeral observation, coming soon.

They also declared July 30 and 31, 2026, as the date to pay their late respect, clarifying the earlier controversy.

The cloth had been met with massive reactions, with many social media users sharing their comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh