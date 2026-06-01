Lionel Messi is set to play in his sixth and likely final World Cup after being included in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 tournament

Inter Miami ranked among the world’s top five clubs for jersey sales in 2025, highlighting Messi’s continued global influence since moving to Major League Soccer

Messi’s club outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in worldwide shirt sales, adding another chapter to the long-running rivalry between the two football legends

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After Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi is part of the nation’s official 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, excitement surrounding the tournament has already intensified across the globe.

At 38 years old, the Argentina captain is preparing for what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup appearance.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will enter the competition carrying a unique record that separates him even from his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Record Messi Takes Into the World Cup

Argentina have already begun their training camp in Kansas City ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where they will attempt to defend the title they won in 2022. Messi and Rodrigo De Paul were among the latest arrivals to join the squad.

Messi has been making headlines in the United States since joining Inter Miami CF in June 2023. Since his arrival, the club has added four trophies to its collection and significantly expanded its global profile.

With Messi serving as captain, just as he did at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the iconic No. 10 shirt bearing his name quickly became one of the most popular football jerseys in the world.

According to figures released by Euroméricas Sport Marketing, Inter Miami and Messi ranked among the five clubs with the highest jersey sales worldwide in 2025 despite competition from stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Lamine Yamal.

Best-Selling Football Jerseys Worldwide (2025)

Real Madrid CF – 3,133,000 FC Barcelona – 2,940,000 Paris Saint-Germain – 2,546,000 FC Bayern Munich – 2,377,000 Inter Miami CF – 2,166,000

The figures highlight Messi’s enormous global appeal and place Inter Miami ahead of several traditional European powerhouses, including Manchester United and Juventus.

They also place the MLS side ahead of Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr FC, which ranked 10th with 1,281,000 jerseys sold.

The clubs positioned ahead of Al Nassr included:

Boca Juniors – 1,933,000

Manchester United FC – 1,855,000

CR Flamengo – 1,677,000

Chelsea FC – 1,422,000

The growing anticipation for the 2026 World Cup has only strengthened the phenomenon. Argentina’s newly unveiled kit, designed as a tribute to the nation’s three World Cup titles, is already among the most sought-after jerseys for collectors and supporters.

As a result, the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo continues beyond the pitch. At least in terms of shirt sales, the reigning world champion currently holds the advantage, although Ronaldo’s recent Saudi Pro League title success with Al Nassr could influence future rankings.

Meanwhile, both football icons are preparing to make history by appearing at their sixth World Cup.

Argentina begin their campaign against Algeria national football team on June 16, while Portugal face DR Congo national football team on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh