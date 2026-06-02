Carlos Queiroz has officially named Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

The list features several major absentees, with key figures such as Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku missing out on the selection

Ghana’s preparations will be put to the test when they face Wales in a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2 in Cardiff

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has officially ended weeks of debate and speculation after confirming Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement, made on Monday, June 1, followed extensive scouting, tactical assessments, and performance reviews across the player pool.

2026 World Cup: Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku Lead Top 10 Players Dropped From Ghana Squad

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz announces Ghana's WC squad

The selected group features a mix of experience and fresh energy, including Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey, alongside Benjamin Asare, who remains the only locally based player in the squad.

A remarkable 13 players are set to make their World Cup debut, highlighting a generational shift in the Black Stars setup.

Among them are Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjaelland, and Saudi-based Christopher Bonsu Baah.

But while celebration fills the final squad, several established names have been left out — some expected, others deeply surprising.

Top 10 players dropped from Ghana squad

Below are 10 players who will likely miss out on the global stage.

10. Joseph Opoku

The former youth international has impressed in Belgium with Zulte Waregem, registering 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in 34 matches, according to Transfermarkt. However, limited senior international exposure – beyond a brief cameo against Mexico – weakened his case for selection. Hence his absence from the squad heading to North America.

9. Prince Amoako

His fearless performance in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico caught attention, but competition in wide attacking roles has made a call-up difficult. Despite clear promise, his lack of experience at the international level ultimately went against him. But with age on his side, there is every possibility Amoako will show up on the world stage in the near future, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

8. Derrick Köhn’s

Köhn’s omission from Ghana’s final squad has emerged as one of the most debated decisions ahead of the World Cup. The versatile Union Berlin left-back was widely seen as a potential solution to Ghana’s long-standing issues in that position, and despite registering an assist against Germany in one of his appearances, it was ultimately not enough to secure him a place, especially with the return of Baba Rahman.

7. Felix Afena-Gyan

Once viewed as a breakout talent during his AS Roma days under José Mourinho, Afena-Gyan’s trajectory has stalled. Even a solid spell at Amedspor, where he helped secure promotion in Turkey, has not been enough to force his way into Queiroz’s plans despite his decent performance in Ghana's 2-0 loss to Mexico.

6. Majeed Ashimeru

Persistent injury setbacks have disrupted his rhythm and consistency, making it difficult for him to sustain top form over a prolonged period. He is widely regarded as an efficient ball carrier and a strong transition player who could have added depth to the squad, but ultimately, head coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team have opted for alternative profiles.

5. Prince Owusu

A major surprise omission. With 15 goal contributions in 14 matches for CF Montreal, Owusu offered both productivity and physical presence. Yet he has not been seriously considered in recent squads despite Ghana’s ongoing attacking concerns.

4. Joseph Paintsil

Another painful exclusion. The LA Galaxy forward continues to be overlooked despite consistent output in the MLS. After missing the 2022 World Cup, this setback could prove decisive, especially with age working against a future return.

3. Alexander Djiku

A pillar of consistency since his debut in 2020, Djiku has been central to Ghana’s defensive stability. With 38 caps and four goals, including key strikes during qualification, his absence is a major blow to experience at the back, especially with half of the squad being debutants at the global showpiece.

2. Andre Ayew

The former captain’s dream of a record fourth World Cup appearance has faded into thin air, all but ending his prospects of playing for the senior men's national team again. Limited impact in recent outings and an omission from the Wales squad suggest he is no longer central in Ghana’s plans and Queiroz's decision to snub him embodies that.

1. Mohammed Kudus

The biggest headline omission. Kudus has not featured since January 4 due to injury, and concerns over match fitness have ultimately ruled him out. While his quality remains unquestioned, his long absence proved too significant to overlook at this stage.

GFA explains Paintsil, Köhn omissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA clarified the omissions of Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn from Ghana’s World Cup squad.

With only 26 places available, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum explained that some players were always going to miss out, regardless of their performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh