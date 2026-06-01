GMet has warned of early morning mist and fog across parts of Ghana, likely to reduce visibility

The day will see a mix of sunshine and cloudy conditions, with thunderstorms or rain expected in some coastal and inland areas

Northern Ghana may also experience isolated thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather update for Monday, June 1, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in parts of the country early in the day due to mist and fog.

According to GMet, the early hours of the morning will see the formation of mist or fog over some forest, mountainous and coastal areas, which could affect visibility for motorists and commuters.

GMet warns of morning fog to give way to rain and thunderstorms on June 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses, conditions are expected to improve, giving way to a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods across the country.

However, the agency has cautioned that some coastal and inland areas may experience thunderstorms or rainfall later in the day.

In Northern Ghana, isolated thunderstorms or rain are also anticipated from late morning through to the afternoon.

GMet has advised the public to remain alert to changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas likely to experience storms or reduced visibility.

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ECG shares areas to face power cuts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG had announced planned maintenance, which will cause power cuts across multiple regions in early June.

Infrastructure upgrades in Greater Kumasi are also ongoing to enhance electricity reliability and capacity.

The company says the maintenance and upgrades are necessary for future stable power supply.

Source: YEN.com.gh