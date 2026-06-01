A Brazilian psychic with a strong World Cup prediction record has disclosed his forecast for the 2026 tournament after correctly calling three of the last four champions

The predictor believes several traditional favourites will challenge for the trophy but expects some major nations to fall short before the latter stages of the competition

He also raised concerns about Neymar’s fitness and suggested Brazil could repeat mistakes from previous tournaments if the team becomes too dependent on the forward

A self-proclaimed psychic who has correctly predicted three of the last four FIFA World Cup winners has revealed his pick for this summer’s tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazilian psychic Michael Bruno has built a reputation for forecasting World Cup champions.

A Brazilian psychic discloses his forecast for the 2026 tournament after correctly calling three of the last four champions. Photo: James McCarthy.

Source: Getty Images

Before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Bruno predicted that Spain would win the competition for the first time in their history.

His prediction proved accurate as Spain defeated the Netherlands in the final thanks to Andrés Iniesta’s extra-time winner.

Four years later, Bruno correctly forecast Germany’s triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He then successfully predicted France’s victory at the 2018 tournament in Russia, where Les Bleus defeated Croatia in the final.

Psychic discloses 2026 World Cup winner

However, Bruno’s streak came to an end at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He predicted that France would successfully defend their title, but Didier Deschamps’ side ultimately lost to Argentina on penalties in the final.

Despite that setback, Bruno has now made another bold prediction for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said:

“Since 2022, I’ve been announcing the next champion team. Since then, I’ve been stating that Portugal will be the world champion.”

After identifying France, Spain, England, Argentina, Portugal and Brazil as the main contenders, Bruno believes Portugal will go on to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time in their history on July 19.

Brazilian Psychic Michael Bruno tips Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to win the 2026 World Cup. Photos: Ahmed Ussif/Peter Tonn.

Source: Getty Images

He also predicted that defending champions Argentina will be eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Bruno expects Brazil to fall short as well, citing concerns over Neymar’s fitness and influence on the team.

“I don’t think Neymar is 100% ready to play in this World Cup. And if he plays, once again, the national team will be eliminated before the semi-finals, because the team will revolve around him, repeating the tactical mistake of 2022.”

Portugal confirm World Cup squad

Portugal have already announced their final 26-man squad for the tournament.

Veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is preparing to appear in his 13th major international tournament, has been included by manager Roberto Martínez.

He is joined by key players including Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Neves, Pedro Neto and Rafael Leão.

One notable omission is Matheus Fernandes, who misses out despite impressing for West Ham United this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder João Palhinha has also been left out of Martínez’s squad.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup 2026 winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has released its first major predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following confirmation of all 48 participating nations.

The upcoming tournament will be the first-ever expanded World Cup format and comes four years after Lionel Messi famously completed football by guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Source: YEN.com.gh