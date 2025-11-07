Brazil welcomes China lift of ban on poultry imports
Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of chicken meat, on Friday welcomed China's move to lift a ban on imports of the product after an outbreak of bird flu earlier this year.
China and the European Union suspended imports of chicken meat from Brazil in May after the outbreak.
Brazil said in June it was free of bird flu and would resume exports.
"Gradually, all major importers of chicken meat resumed purchases," the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) wrote on its website on Friday.
"Recently, the European Union announced the resumption of shipments. Today, China ...reopened its ports to Brazilian products."
The ABPA said there had been a "broad and intense diplomatic effort" by the Brazilian government to resume exports.
Before the suspension, China had been the largest importer of chicken meat from Brazil.
Between January and May, China imported 228,200 tons of chicken meat, generating revenue of $545.8 million, according to the ABPA.
Avian flu has spread globally in recent years, leading to mass culling of poultry, some human deaths, and rising egg prices.
Infections in humans can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate, according to the World Health Organization, but the virus does not appear to move easily from person to person.
Human cases detected so far were mostly in people who had close contact with infected birds and other animals, or contaminated environments.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.