Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has reacted to YOLO actor Drogba's allegations of abandonment against her

Drogba claimed his fellow star from the TV series had yet to visit since he was diagnosed with his ailment

Fella Makafui's response to the claims triggered widespread reactions as netizens commented on the matter

Popular actress Fella Makafui has clapped back at John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, over his recent accusation against her.

Fella Makafui reacts after Drogba's emotional allegations that she abandoned him spark debate on social media. Image credit: Fella Makafui, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, the actor, who was previously diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, stated that his former colleague had not visited since he started battling the health condition.

According to him, Fella Makafui attempted to reach out through Jeffery Nortey during the early stages of his ailment, but he was amazed and wondered if she did not have his number stored.

“Fella Makafui hasn’t reached out. When the thing came, she reached out to Jeffery Nortey. She has my number, so Jeffery Nortey was surprised. Later, she reached out to me with a different number and asked me when I was free. I told her I am always free, and since then, I haven’t heard from her,” Drogba stated.

Drogba further indicated that he reached out to other colleagues in the movie industry, while others contacted him when the news of his ailment broke, but they all failed to make any commitment.

According to the embattled actor, he had contacted colleagues like Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle, and John Dumelo, among others, but they had not yet extended any assistance to him.

Drogba said he understood that everyone has their challenges and did not expect them to fund all his bills, but appealed to them for assistance or even support before it is too late.

“They shouldn't wait for something to happen to me before they come and say sweet words, and the sweet words wouldn't bring me back.”

The YouTube video of Drogba stating Fella Makafui had not visited him since he fell ill is below:

Fella Makafui responds to Drogba's allegations

Following Drogba's interview, The Village Blogger reshared the video on TikTok.

In the comments section, Fella Makafui responded to her colleagues' allegation.

According to her, she hoped the video was an old one, claiming she had been reaching out to the YOLO star.

"I hope this video is not new because that will be surprising. We've been communicating lately for anyone asking," she wrote.

Fella Makafui's response has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Drogba, to which Fella Makafui responded, is below:

Fella Makafui's response to claims sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Fella Makafui reacted to Drogba's allegations.

Emmanuel Nana Quame Mensah Jnr wrote:

"Do you even have to explain yourself to anyone???"

K.Daryl wrote:

"Auntie Fella, please forget about everything, please try your possible best and help your brother, this is the time he needs you and I know you’re really good at this."

Gbevuboy wrote:

"You don't owe him anything. The fact that the two of you acted together doesn't mean you owe him."

Danny wrote:

"I understand he is very sick and needs support, but I just don't like it when people try to spoil other people's names."

Drogba of YOLO TV series fame says his colleague Fella Makafui has never visited him since he was diagnosed with the Stiff Person Syndrome. Photo credit: johnpeasah & fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui stars in Netflix drama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui starred in the Netflix drama, Anikulapo, winning plaudits on social media from viewers.

The celebrity mom won hearts after embracing Nigerian language and culture confidently in the movie, speaking flawless Yoruba in her role.

Numerous celebrity stars, including Maxwell Mensah's alleged girlfriend, Serwaa Prikels, showered Fella with praise over her performance.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh