Ghana has been dealt a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports suggesting Alexander Djiku could miss the tournament

The experienced defender was included in Carlos Queiroz’s provisional squad and was widely expected to make the final 26-man list

Djiku's potential absence means the Black Stars would be deprived of another key figure at the global showpiece

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have reportedly suffered a major setback, with defender Alexander Djiku facing an anxious wait over his place in the Black Stars squad.

The experienced centre-back was named in Carlos Queiroz's 28-man provisional list for the pre-World Cup camp in Wales.

However, fresh reports suggest an injury could deny him a place in the final 26-man squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Alexander Djiku is set to miss out on Carlos Queiroz's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a major blow to the Black Stars. Photo by picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Djiku is understood to have arrived in Cardiff carrying a knock sustained during Spartak Moscow's Russian Cup final victory against FC Krasnodar, where he was forced off before the end of the match.

According to UK-based Ghanaian sports journalist Rahman Osman, the defender has been unable to participate fully in training sessions since joining camp, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the tournament.

Watch Osman's assessment of the Black Stars team in Wales, as shared on X:

With Queiroz expected to trim his squad in the coming days, the outlook appears increasingly uncertain for one of Ghana's most dependable performers.

Djiku set to miss 2026 World Cup

Reports from Ghanasoccernet indicate that the former Strasbourg captain is now widely expected to miss out, although a final decision is yet to be made.

If confirmed, it would represent a significant blow for both player and country.

Since making his debut in October 2020, Djiku has established himself as one of the pillars of Ghana's defence. According to Transfermarkt, he has earned 38 caps and scored four goals for the Black Stars.

Alexander Djiku is one of the most consistent Black Stars players in recent history. Photo by Guenther Iby.

Source: Getty Images

His influence was particularly evident during the World Cup qualifying campaign, where he featured in seven matches and delivered crucial goals against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Having also represented Ghana at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Djiku was widely expected to play a leading role once again on football's biggest stage.

His potential absence comes at a difficult time for the Black Stars, who are already without Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu due to injury concerns.

Who could replace Djiku in Ghana's squad?

Should Djiku fail to recover in time, Queiroz may have to reshuffle his defensive plans ahead of the tournament.

Players such as Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Peprah and Jonas Adjetey could be handed greater responsibility in the heart of defence.

Another name that could emerge as a surprise option is Nicholas Opoku, whose experience at the international level may strengthen his case if a replacement is required.

Ghana to face Wales in pre-World Cup match

Despite the uncertainty, Ghana's preparations continue.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Wales on June 2 before taking on Jamaica on June 10 in their final warm-up fixtures ahead of the World Cup.

Queiroz's side have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Their campaign begins against Panama before meetings with England and Croatia.

After group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022, Ghana will be determined to make a deeper run this time and reach the knockout stages for the first time since their memorable quarter-final appearance at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

GFA explains Paintsil and Köhn absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GFA explained why Joseph Paintsil and Derrick Köhn were left out of Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Their absence from Carlos Queiroz’s 28-man provisional squad has significantly reduced their chances of making the final roster for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh