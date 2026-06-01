Actor John Peasah, known as Drogba, shared a prayer post for ailing former actress Moesha Boduong, sparking fresh concern about her condition

Drogba, who is battling stiff-person syndrome, called out former YOLO colleagues, including Fella Makafui, for allegedly failing to support him during his illness

Moesha Boduong has been largely out of the public eye since suffering a stroke in January 2024, with her last known appearance dating back to March 2026

John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, has stirred fresh concern after sharing an update on Moehsa Boduong’s condition amid his own battle with sickness.

YOLO star Drogba shares a concerning health update about actress Moesha Boduong, who has been battling a stroke for the past few years. Image credit: @sumsu65, BraCharlesDrogba/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Drogba has grabbed headlines in the past few years after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a serious neurological condition that causes severe pain, restricted movement, and which he says is expensive to manage.

He has embarked on a widespread public fundraising drive with little success, leading him to slam some of his former acting colleagues from his YOLO days for abandoning him.

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, he said popular actress Fella Makafui has never visited since he started battling the SPS for some years now.

“Fella Makafui hasn’t reached out. When the thing came, she reached out to Jeffery Nortey. She has my number, so Jeffery Nortey was surprised. Later, she reached out to me with a different number and asked me when I was free. I told her I am always free, and since then, I haven’t heard from her,” Drogba stated.

He also called out other actors such as Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle, and John Dumelo, among others, for personally reaching out to them for help without any success.

The YouTube video of Drogba slamming his colleagues for abandoning him is below.

Drogba shares Moesha Boduong health update

In a post shared on his Facebook stories, Drogba sparked concern after giving Ghanaians the first update on Moesha Boduong’s health in months.

The former actress, like Drogba, has been battling a debilitating disease for the past few years, after being struck by a stroke which left the right side of her body paralysed and affected her ability to walk freely without assistance in January 2024.

Her younger brother, Ebito Boduong, organised a GoFundMe to support her treatment, with many Ghanaians donating to help the socialite recover from her ailment.

Since falling sick, Moesha Boduong has been out of the public eye, only making sporadic online appearances that give Ghanaians a glimpse into her recovery process.

She has not been seen or heard of since March 2026, when a video of her surfaced online and sparked reactions.

Drogba shared a photo of the actress and called for prayers for her, indicating that she continues to battle her ailment more than two years down the line.

“Moesha Buduong. Sending you my prayers for divine healing and strength. May God restore you completely. We keep fighting, we keep believing,” he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Drogba about Moesha Boduong is below.

YOLO star John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, denies claims that Ibrahim Mahama paid for his medical bills. Image credit: BraCharles, AfiaAmankwahTamakloe

Source: UGC

Drogba denies receiving Ibrahim Mahama's help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba denied reports that he received help from billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

In a social media post, he said that reports claiming otherwise were untrue and called on Ibrahim and other prominent wealthy Ghanaians to come to his aid.

Source: YEN.com.gh