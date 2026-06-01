James Milner has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40

The former Liverpool star retired as the Premier League's all-time appearance record holder

Milner won every major trophy available during his successful spell under Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former England midfielder James Milner has officially retired from professional football at the age of 40, bringing an end to one of the most remarkable careers in Premier League history.

Milner became a free agent after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, but has opted against extending his playing days elsewhere.

Premier League icon James Milner retires at 40 after a 24-year football career. Image credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Source: Getty Images

Premier League legend James Milner announces retirement

His retirement comes only a few months after he set a new Premier League record for the most appearances in the competition, playing 658 matches.

The veteran midfielder enjoyed a career spanning 24 top-flight seasons and represented six Premier League clubs.

After making his breakthrough at Leeds United as a teenager, he went on to play for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton.

According to The Daily Star, Milner collected an impressive haul of silverware during his career, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and League Cup with Manchester City before adding the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and other major honours under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

In an emotional farewell message, Milner thanked every club, teammate, coach and supporter who played a role in his journey. He also paid tribute to his family for their sacrifices and unwavering support.

The former England international leaves the game with immense pride, gratitude and a legacy as one of football’s most respected professionals.

Source: YEN.com.gh