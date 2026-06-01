Controversial and highly outspoken morning show host Captain Smart is converting his corporate milestone into a direct grassroots impact

To celebrate his 5th Anniversary with Onua TV/FM, the broadcaster, via the Captain Smart Foundation and his strategic partners, has officially unveiled the Gomoa West Mechanised Boreholes Project

Phase One of the humanitarian project is scheduled to kick off on June 4, 2026, directly targeting ten separate beneficiary communities that have suffered severe water scarcity for decades

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Controversial media personality Captain Smart is turning his corporate milestone into a direct grassroots impact.

To celebrate his 5th Anniversary on Onua TV/FM, the broadcaster, through the Captain Smart Foundation and partners, is shifting from celebration to impact by launching the Gomoa West Mechanised Boreholes Project.

Captain Smart celebrates his 5th Anniversary with Onua TV/FM by launching the Gomoa West Mechanised Boreholes Project. Image credit: captainsmartofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

The initiative goes far beyond drilling boreholes; it is designed to restore dignity, improve health, support education, and bring long-awaited relief to communities struggling with water scarcity.

Phase One begins on June 4, 2026, reaching ten beneficiary communities across Gomoa West, proving that a true celebration changes lives.

The developmental rollout has ignited major political speculation among local indigenes and digital observers, who are actively debating whether this philanthropic move signals a future parliamentary run.

The Instagram post below has the full statement from the popular media personality Captain Smart.

Netizens react to Captain Smart's new project

The comment sections across Facebook and digital blogs have instantly split between profound praise for his philanthropy and sharp political cross-examinations:

Shine Joy wrote:

"Wow, senior, are u going for the sit. Pls we can't wait. Hope u have warned the one on the chair. Smart on the move."

Christopher Eduful commented:

"I see my two towns, Gomoa Tarkwa and Gomoa Eshiem and my great MOSEC."

Emmanuel Kwabena Mangbolo Abban pointed out:

"I see my home town, Gomoa Oguaa Bolo."

Yaw Nana wrote:

"Now everybody has seen that politics is the only way to chop Ghana’s money, so everybody wants to be an MP."

Enock K. Idan questioned:

"Next MP for Gomoa West?"

Nana Kofi Boakye commented:

"Agya smart don't be like that one ooooo."

Captain Smart to demonstrate against US Embassy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Captain Smart had raised concerns over his intentions and plans regarding the US Embassy in Accra.

This came after he accused the embassy of racism and planned to lead a massive demonstration.

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants.

Source: YEN.com.gh