Ghanaian herbal practitioner Dr Joseph Amuzu was seen leaving his plush mansion in a video that showed his morning routine

The clip captured some luxury vehicles parked in his compound, including a GMC Sierra, a Jeep Wrangler, and a Mercedes-Benz SUV

The video got many people talking online as viewers admired his mansion, car collection, and calm family moments

Ghanaian herbal practitioner Dr Joseph Amuzu has generated reactions on social media after a video captured him stepping out of his mansion to take his children to school.

Dr Amuzu's mansion, GMC Sierra and Mercedes-Benz SUV stir buzz. Image credit: Oyerepa, docamuzu

Source: UGC

The video, which has been circulating online, showed the popular herbal doctor walking around his compound early in the morning while accompanied by his children, who appeared ready for school.

Some of the children were seen carrying backpacks as they followed him through the spacious property.

The footage offered followers a rare glimpse into Dr Amuzu's life away from his public appearances and herbal medicine practice.

The video highlighted a simple family moment between the father and his children before they began their day.

Viewers looked at the impressive mansion where the herbal doctor resides.

The property featured a modern design, a large paved compound, spacious parking areas, and an upper-floor balcony fitted with glass railings.

Luxury vehicles spotted in the compound

One of the biggest talking points from the video was the collection of vehicles parked inside the compound.

Among the vehicles seen were a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, a blue Jeep Wrangler, and a black Mercedes-Benz SUV. The cars were parked neatly around the compound and attracted the attention of many viewers who watched the video.

The GMC Sierra stood out due to its large size and commanding appearance, while the Jeep Wrangler added a distinctive look to the fleet. The Mercedes-Benz SUV also featured prominently in the footage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Family moment attracts attention

Beyond the luxury cars and the mansion, many viewers were drawn to the video's family-oriented nature.

The herbal doctor appeared relaxed as he interacted with his children and prepared for the school run.

The clip presented a side of Dr Amuzu that many followers rarely see, as he is usually associated with health discussions, herbal medicine, and media appearances.

The video has since attracted significant attention online, with many social media users admiring both the successful lifestyle displayed and the family moment shared by the herbal practitioner.

Check out some comments below:

Qwame Cashout commented:

"God bless you, DOC 🙏my primary 5 Teacher at Miracle Prep School, Sunyani."

ChristineBiamah commented:

"Aww, anytime I see you, I remember your mom, Maa Afeyoo, who was my mom's Best friend. May her soul RIP."

Young Jet commented:

"GOD BLESS DOCTOR AMUZU."

Stephensackey4 commented:

"I'm happy for you, brother,... I tap into your blessings 🙌 🙏."

Sweet Dreams commented:

"Dad is looking good 👍 may you leave long 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Businessman Dr Sledge displays his expensive luxurious cars at Sarkodie's 2024 Rapperholic concert. Image credit: @defineann and @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Dr Sledge and wife flaunt car fleet

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Sledge and his wife had flaunted their fleet of cars during an event in 2024.

In a video, the duo made a grand entrance at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert in eight expensive, luxurious cars.

These included a Ferrari, two Rolls-Royces, two Range Rovers, a Mercedes-Maybach, a Bentley, and a Land Cruiser.

Source: YEN.com.gh