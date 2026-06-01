President Mahama threatens to dismiss CEOs for failing to submit audited accounts and annual reports

Mahama emphasises accountability through strict oversight of state-owned enterprises amid calls for improved urban planning

Stricter enforcement of planning regulations to combat urban flooding and prevent unauthorised developments in waterways

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President John Mahama has threatened to sack Chief Executive Officers of state-owned enterprises, over the non-submission of audited accounts and annual reports.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on May 31 in the UK, Mahama said he was tightening oversight of state-owned enterprises as part of broader efforts to improve accountability.

Mahama Threatens To Sack Appointees Over Delays In Releasing Audited Accounts, Annual Reports

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Several state institutions have operated for years without presenting audited accounts or annual reports.

Citi News reported that Mahama has made the submission of audited accounts and annual reports a key performance indicator for chief executives of state enterprises.

"I’ve told the CEOs that SIGA has set a deadline, I think by the middle of this year. If you have not presented your audited accounts and you have not presented your annual report, the road is your face, you go home."

Mahama, however, expressed optimism about the performance of several state-owned enterprises, indicating that many of them are beginning to show signs of improvement following increased monitoring and reforms introduced by the government.

The president also intensified his calls for stricter enforcement of planning regulations in Accra, warning that officials who authorise construction in waterways will face dismissal.

Urban areas are currently facing flooding issues due to poor spatial planning.

The president fees weak enforcement of land-use regulations has also contributed significantly to the problem, with unauthorised developments encroaching on natural drainage paths.

“…In the dry season, traditional rulers and landowners sell land to people in the spillway of the Weija Dam. Then when the rains come and the spillway is opened, your house gets flooded with water. And people ask, why isn’t government doing anything about the flooding problem? It’s because you went and built in a place you shouldn’t have built."

Source: YEN.com.gh