Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, the Founder and Leader of Reign House Chapel, has officially broken his silence regarding his highly controversial UEFA Champions League final prophecy

The cleric faced intense backlash after predicting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would triumph over Arsenal, the very English Premier League club he personally supports as a die-hard fan

Defending his record, the prophet insisted the match outcome was divinely ordained and could not be altered, saying it unfolded exactly as he had prophesied

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Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Founder of Reign House Chapel, has broken his silence after facing backlash over his prophecy predicting PSG’s UEFA Champions League victory over Arsenal.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche addresses the controversy over the UCL final prediction. Image credit: @weloveghana042/X, Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche, Facebook

Source: UGC

As a die-hard Arsenal fan, the cleric shared that he personally attempted to spiritually intercede on behalf of the Gunners.

However, he explained that the outcome had already been determined by God, making PSG's eventual triumph a destined event that could not be overturned.

Reactions to Prophet Uche's response to UCL controversy

The prophet's explanations did very little to calm the cynical online community, as sports fans on X instantly dismantled his logic with sharp sarcasm and theological counter-arguments:

@officialghbase questioned the convenient outcome:

"So if Arsenal had actually won the match, then he would have quickly come out to say it was because his personal intervention worked? 😂"

@GhanaSocialUni dismissed the spiritual link entirely:

"This guy again?! Charley, what a complete joke… Jesus does not care about football matches, nor is He interested in who wins a trophy."

@kvng_lihfa exposed an alleged deleted video saga:

"Is this not the same person who previously said the skies had completely shifted to Arsenal’s favour? Right after the match ended, that particular video could no longer be found anywhere on his page!

@Gnmea22_Ntyd warned the cleric against treating God as a bookmaker:

"Just because you got one single prediction right, you want to turn God into a game-centre man or a bet punter, abi? Just wait, He will swerve you multiple times very soon, and then absolutely no one will listen to your bible-verse scorelines again."

@BC_SaintChris kept it strictly academic:

"Boss, let's call it what it is, this is just a basic hypothesis. There is absolutely nothing special or spiritual about predicting a football match."

The Instagram post below shows the moment Prophet Eric Boahen Uche broke his silence over his controversial UCL final prediction.

The X post below shows Prophet Uche further opening up on his controversial UCL final prediction.

Prophet Clement prophesied the UCL final outcome

Previously, YEN.com.gh Wordlight Revival Centre pastor Prophet Clement shared another football prophecy during a church service.

The preacher links the colours worn by a church member to what he believes could happen in the Champions League clash.

His latest prediction comes after many football fans revisited his earlier comments connected to Arsenal's league success.

Source: YEN.com.gh