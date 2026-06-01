FIFA has introduced sweeping new rules for the 2026 World Cup, reshaping how matches are controlled and officiated

VAR has expanded powers, with tighter checks on fouls, corners, and key refereeing decisions

Strict time limits and tougher disciplinary measures aim to cut delays and clamp down on time-wasting in games

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Football’s lawmakers have approved a sweeping set of new regulations set to reshape how matches are officiated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with changes affecting everything from set-pieces to player conduct and VAR intervention.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed the updates ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, aiming to improve fairness, reduce time-wasting, and bring greater consistency to refereeing decisions.

FIFA confirms nine new 2026 World Cup rules, including VAR expansion, strict time limits, and tougher discipline to improve fairness and reduce time-wasting. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Among the most significant adjustments are expanded VAR powers, stricter disciplinary measures, and tighter controls on game management during stoppages.

9 new rules for World Cup 2026

According to Mirror Football, here are the nine key World Cup 2026 rule changes:

VAR will now review clear attacking fouls committed before corners and free-kicks if they directly affect goals, penalties or disciplinary decisions, with on-field reviews required when necessary. Any player who covers their mouth while speaking to an opponent aggressively will receive a red card, although non-aggressive gestures are exempt. Players or coaches who leave the pitch in protest against refereeing decisions will be automatically sent off. Throw-ins must be taken within five seconds, or possession will be awarded to the opposition. Goal-kicks must also be taken within five seconds, with corners awarded if the rule is breached. Substituted players must exit the pitch within 10 seconds, or they will be barred from re-entering until the next stoppage. Players leaving the field for treatment must remain off for one minute to reduce time-wasting, with limited medical exceptions. VAR can now intervene in cases involving second yellow cards, mistaken identity, and incorrect corner-kick decisions. A mandatory three-minute hydration break will be introduced in each half of every match throughout the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh