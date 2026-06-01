World Cup 2026: Full List of 9 New FIFA Rules That Will Transform the Game
- FIFA has introduced sweeping new rules for the 2026 World Cup, reshaping how matches are controlled and officiated
- VAR has expanded powers, with tighter checks on fouls, corners, and key refereeing decisions
- Strict time limits and tougher disciplinary measures aim to cut delays and clamp down on time-wasting in games
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Football’s lawmakers have approved a sweeping set of new regulations set to reshape how matches are officiated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with changes affecting everything from set-pieces to player conduct and VAR intervention.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed the updates ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, aiming to improve fairness, reduce time-wasting, and bring greater consistency to refereeing decisions.
Among the most significant adjustments are expanded VAR powers, stricter disciplinary measures, and tighter controls on game management during stoppages.
9 new rules for World Cup 2026
According to Mirror Football, here are the nine key World Cup 2026 rule changes:
- VAR will now review clear attacking fouls committed before corners and free-kicks if they directly affect goals, penalties or disciplinary decisions, with on-field reviews required when necessary.
- Any player who covers their mouth while speaking to an opponent aggressively will receive a red card, although non-aggressive gestures are exempt.
- Players or coaches who leave the pitch in protest against refereeing decisions will be automatically sent off.
- Throw-ins must be taken within five seconds, or possession will be awarded to the opposition.
- Goal-kicks must also be taken within five seconds, with corners awarded if the rule is breached.
- Substituted players must exit the pitch within 10 seconds, or they will be barred from re-entering until the next stoppage.
- Players leaving the field for treatment must remain off for one minute to reduce time-wasting, with limited medical exceptions.
- VAR can now intervene in cases involving second yellow cards, mistaken identity, and incorrect corner-kick decisions.
- A mandatory three-minute hydration break will be introduced in each half of every match throughout the tournament.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh