Spain to buy 100 military helicopters from Airbus
Spain's defence ministry has ordered 100 helicopters from Airbus destined for deployment in various parts of its armed forces, the European aeronautics company said Thursday.
The order, involving different helicopter types, is the biggest such purchase by the Spanish military procurement authority to date, Airbus said, without giving financial details.
Split into four contracts, the purchase aims "to boost the modernisation of Spain's defence and security assets", the Airbus statement said.
It includes 13 helicopters of the H135 type, 50 H145M helicopters, six H175Ms and 31 NH 90s.
Spain's Defence Minister Maria Amparo Valcarce Garcia called the helicopters "essential" for the operations of the armed forces.
"This investment is strategic and is focused on significantly increasing Spain's security and defence capabilities, ensuring national strategic autonomy in a key sector of European defence," she was quoted in the Airbus statement as saying.
Source: AFP
