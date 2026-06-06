Ghanaian media personality, Berlinda Addardey, famously known as Berla Mundi, showed that she is a supportive wife

The popular broadcaster joined her husband at a work event and got him to talk about what they do and how to reach out

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video commented on the beautiful love chemistry between the couple

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Media personality, Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, joined her husband, David Tabi, at his work event and that made him have a great time.

The Head of Operations and Business Development, Barbex Africa Projects Ltd, was at the WAMPEX 2026 conference, an event for the mining industry.

Berla Mundi bonds with her husband, David Tabi, at his work event. Photo credit: Berla Mundi

Source: Instagram

In a video, Berla Mundi was seen at the stand of her husband's family business to show her support.

The lovebirds looked so in love, even though they were present at the event to work and promote their business.

Berla Mundi lovingly introduced her husband and asked him to talk about his business.

"At the Barbex and Mine Bridge stand at WAMPEX 2026. Our COO is here, and he's going to tell us about it," Berla Mundi said.

In response, Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, shared what they do as a business and how they can help other companies that are in the mining sector.

While he was speaking, Berla Mundi wore a smile and looked at her husband with so much joy. At one point, she was using hand gestures to show that her husband was speaking well, and she was in love

Berla Mundi hardly ever shares videos or images of her husband. She usually does that only on his birthday.

However, this was different as she showed the chemistry between the two of them.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Berla and hubby's chemistry sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Berla Mundi on Instagram. Read them below:

Gloriabuckman said:

"Pahaha! I was already cooking for my family 😂."

Iammrswirekoh wrote:

"That 'proud wify moment' look ❤️❤️❤️ congrats to the C wo wo😂."

Bigquammy said:

"Berla is blushing oooo 😂😂😂 but keeping it professional."

Do_na8554 wrote:

"It’s always good to marry right."

Abafame said:

"This is so beautiful to watch… hello to our C wo wo😀😍."

Eshunolivette wrote:

"I’m just smiling throughout this video 😍😍. I love how work is blended with love. So Demure😍. Mrs B🤎."

Kerenalayine said:

"My star 😍I met my role model today, and I was star struck with her gorgeousness 🤩🤭Thank you, queen B, for engaging with me 😍."

After over 2 years away, Berla Mundi is back on morning TV. Photo credit: Berla Mundi & Tv3

Source: UGC

Berla Mundi returns to morning television

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi made a major return to morning television after staying away from regular TV screens for more than two years.

The popular broadcaster rejoined TV3 Ghana’s New Day show, with her comeback drawing excitement and emotional reactions from fans online.

Berla Mundi’s return has stirred conversations among viewers, many describing her comeback as a refreshing moment for Ghanaian morning television.

Source: YEN.com.gh