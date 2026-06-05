Abu Trica was hit with some bad news after the FBI provided an update on his extradition case, a day after an interview in which he rubbished the case against him

The FBI released a statement on June 4, 2026, confirming Abu Trica and associate Daniel Yussif were awaiting extradition to the US to face fraud charges

The FBI also appeared to confirm seizure of luxury vehicles from suspects, including a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW

Fresh trouble has emerged for Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced an update to his extradition case.

Trouble looms for Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica as the FBI provides an ominous update on his extradition. Image credit: OnuaTV, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi and Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification related to an $8m romance fraud.

After months in jail, the Ghanaian was granted bail on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in the sum of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

He was finally released on bail on May 15 after meeting all conditions. Abu Trica appeared on Onua TV on Wednesday, June 3, where he rubbished the legal case against him.

The businessman said the FBI had no evidence he took part in the $8m romance fraud and alleged that he was set up, expressing confidence that the case against him would fall apart.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Abu Trica rubbishing the FBI's extradition case.

FBI shares Abu Trica case update

While Abu Trica is enjoying his freedom, the FBI has released an update on his case, indicating he has more challenges lying ahead.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, on the Small Business Administration website, the law enforcement agency spoke about its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

The statement said they were targeting five Ghanaians for defrauding victims of more than $15m in multiple states.

The FBI said it had successfully detained three of the suspects who are facing charges in the US and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition to the states to stand trial.

“In the Northern District of Ohio, Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, 22, of Accra, Ghana; Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster, 22, of Accra, Ghana; and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, aka Amanda Joy Glum, aka Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, 53, were ordered detained this week in connection with an over $15 million romance scam that defrauded over 130 victims across the United States," the statement said.

“Frederick Kumi, aka Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, aka Abu Trica, 31, of Swedru, Ghana; and Daniel Yussif, aka Denteni, aka Slab, 31, of Accra, Ghana, are awaiting extradition,” it added.

The FBI also appeared to confirm it had seized Abu Trica's cars as part of an asset recovery operation, naming a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz, and a BMW as vehicles confiscated from suspects so far.

The Twitter post with details of the FBI’s Abu Trica case update is below.

Abu Trica emotionally recounts how his sister died after his arrest and prolonged incarceration on fraud charges. Image credit: GHArticles, AbuTrica, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica speaks about sister's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica recounted how his sister died while he remained in custody after his arrest by the FBI.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, he attributed his sister's death to the stress she went through fighting his unjust incarceration.

Source: YEN.com.gh