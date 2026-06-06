Bishop Daniel Obinim has restricted his wife, Florence, from involvement in his future funeral arrangements

The preacher's wife expresses gratitude for her husband's candid remarks as she publicly addressed the controversy about his burial plans

In a video, Bishop Obinim has clarified his earlier stance, affirming Florence can attend his funeral as a widow and detailing reasons for his decision

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Controversial Ghanaian religious leader Bishop Daniel Obinim has spoken publicly again after his wife, Florence Obinim, responded to his request on how his funeral and burial arrangements should be held when he passes away.

Bishop Daniel Obinim clarifies his earlier statement about his burial arrangement request after his wife Florence responds to him. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Lioness Tv -Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim recently courted controversy after he publicly prohibited his wife, Florence, from participating in his funeral arrangements after his death.

Speaking before his congregation at a church service event, the leader of the International God's Way Church (IGWC) noted that he had left his children and church in charge of organising his burial service.

According to Obinim, his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians passed away.

The X video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his funeral arrangements is below:

Florence Obinim reacts to husband's remarks

In response, Florence Obinim, in an interview, said she was not amazed and rather thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

"I was not surprised, but I don't know why he said that. All I have to say is that God bless him for speaking his mind. It would have been bad if he kept it in his head and never made it known."

She indicated that a funeral and burial arrangement after her death was not the most important thing in her life.

The X video of Florence Obinim reacting to her husband's comments is below:

Bishop Obinim clarifies statement after wife's response

In a video he shared on TikTok on Friday, June 5, 2026, Obinim clarified his earlier comments, stating that despite being prohibited from participating in the burial arrangements, his wife was still allowed to attend his funeral as a widow after his death.

He noted that aside from Florence, he had not married any other woman and would not involve her in the arrangements due to his observations from the family disputes that have arisen following the deaths of Daddy Lumba and Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

He said:

"I said when I die, my family should attend my funeral, but I have removed them from the burial arrangements. Florence Obinim is exempted from being involved in my burial arrangements."

"Florence can come to the funeral and sit down as a widow. That is what I said in the other video. The reason why I said she should come as a widow is that, as I am speaking, I haven't married another woman. She is my only wife."

"If Daddy Lumba had done a will, no one would be fighting to organise his funeral. After Lumba, there is also the case of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, my papa. At the moment, we don't know his heir. Akofena Kwadwo Safo Jnr and Adwoa Safo are all claiming the rights."

Obinim also cited how families, especially the children of other late prominent personalities, had successfully made funeral arrangements without the involvement of the widows.

Florence Obinim expresses gratitude to Bishop Obinim for his transparency on his funeral arrangements when he dies. Photo credit: @florenceobinimministries & Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

The religious leader also detailed how he drafted a will years ago and shared his properties among his four children.

Obinim noted that despite his wife's public response in the interview, she had not called or interrogated him about his earlier statement.

He reiterated that he and Florence had no personal qualms and that they were still married.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim speaking is below:

Bishop Obinim's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosua trending.gh commented:

"I now understand him."

TikTok ScreenRecorders Queen said:

"Obinim is a very wise man. What he said: only deep thinkers will understand."

Adom Grace wrote:

"He doesn't want anyone to worry his children."

Obinim details relationship with Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim detailed his relationship with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong during the business mogul's 60th birthday celebration party.

In a video, the popular preacher explained how he shared the same family as the renowned businessman.

Source: YEN.com.gh