A first-class mechanical engineering graduate reportedly spent three years searching for employment after university, but was unable to secure a job in his field

The story also highlights the growing trend of graduates exploring businesses, vocational skills and self-employment opportunities outside their areas of study

The reactions online reflect broader concerns about the state of the labour market and the need for sustainable economic opportunities for young professionals

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A story shared on social media about a first-class mechanical engineering graduate who reportedly turned to wig-making and sales after years of unemployment has sparked conversations about graduate employment and economic opportunities.

The account was posted on X by a user identified as Duke of Africa, who said his friend graduated with top honours in mechanical engineering but struggled to secure employment in his field after completing university.

A first-class mechanical engineering graduate turns to wig making and sales in Accra after years of job searching. Photo credit: Pascal Guyout/Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the post, the graduate spent about three years searching for work without success despite his strong academic credentials.

As job opportunities remained limited, he reportedly decided to pursue an alternative source of income to support himself.

The young man is said to have entered the beauty industry, where he now crafts and sells wigs at a shop in Accra.

The story has resonated with many social media users, some of whom pointed to the challenges facing graduates in an increasingly competitive job market.

Others highlighted the growing number of young professionals who have turned to entrepreneurship and trades outside their fields of study due to limited employment opportunities.

While some users expressed disappointment that a graduate with a first-class degree could not find work related to his training, others praised him for adapting to difficult circumstances and finding a means of earning a living.

The post has reignited discussions about youth unemployment, underemployment and the mismatch between academic qualifications and available jobs in some sectors.

It has also prompted debate about the importance of entrepreneurship and skills diversification as graduates navigate an evolving labour market and seek sustainable sources of income.

Read the full X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh