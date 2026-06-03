Toyota Corolla prices in Ghana varied widely in 2026, with some used models selling for less than GH₵50,000 while newer versions commanded significantly higher figures .

. Buyers considering a brand-new Corolla faced several trim options, but the cost difference between entry-level and premium variants was highlighted

While some motorists preferred the latest technology and warranty coverage, others found a compelling reason to stick with foreign-used models

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The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most popular cars in Ghana, attracting buyers with its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordable maintenance. However, prices vary significantly depending on the model year and trim level.

Toyota Corolla prices in Ghana are explained by YEN.com.gh across different models. Image credit: Freepik, nasebspts1, kaysmotors

Source: UGC

Older used Corolla models from 2001 to 2005 can be found for between GH₵45,000 and GH₵85,000, making them among the most affordable options on the market.

Models produced between 2006 and 2010 generally sell for GH₵75,000 to GH₵130,000, while 2011 to 2015 models often range from GH₵120,000 to GH₵220,000.

Newer foreign-used Corollas from 2016 to 2020 typically cost between GH₵180,000 and GH₵320,000, depending on mileage and condition. Meanwhile, 2021 to 2025 models frequently command GH₵280,000 to GH₵450,000.

Brand-new Corolla prices across trims

For buyers considering a showroom-fresh Toyota Corolla, prices depend heavily on the trim level.

The entry-level Toyota Corolla L typically starts from around GH₵380,000 to GH₵420,000.

The mid-range Toyota Corolla LE, one of the most popular variants globally, often costs between GH₵420,000 and GH₵470,000.

Buyers seeking sportier styling may consider the Toyota Corolla SE, which can range from GH₵460,000 to GH₵520,000.

Higher-spec trims such as the Toyota Corolla XLE and Toyota Corolla XSE can exceed GH₵550,000, thanks to their premium interiors, larger infotainment systems, and advanced safety features.

Watch a YouTube video of Toyota Corolla models below:

The fuel-efficient Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE generally starts from about GH₵450,000, while premium hybrid variants can approach or surpass GH₵600,000 after importation and dealer costs.

Which Corolla offers the best value?

Many Ghanaian buyers continue to favour foreign-used Corolla models from 2016 to 2020 because they provide modern features at a fraction of the cost of a new vehicle.

However, buyers who prioritise warranty coverage, the latest technology, and zero mileage may find the higher price of a brand-new Corolla worthwhile.

Whether used or brand-new, the Toyota Corolla remains one of the most dependable vehicles available on the Ghanaian market, offering options for nearly every budget.

Honda CR-V estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026. Image credit: RoadandTrack.com, Freepik, Cleanheartmotors

Source: UGC

Honda CR-V clearing cost at Ghana Port

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026.

The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle.

The final amount still depended on the model year, engine size, trim, Customs valuation, exchange rate, and other port charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh