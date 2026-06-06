Hajia Bintu Mahama, the NDC's Deputy Northern Regional Women's Organiser, has tragically passed away

The prominent politician's untimely death follows just two weeks after her brother, Dr Mahama Shaibu, passed away

Funeral arrangements will take place at Zujung Cemetery, with Janaza prayers at Tamale Teaching Hospital on June 6, 2026

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Hajia Bintu Mahama, the Deputy Northern Regional Women's Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reportedly passed away.

NDC Northern Regional Deputy Women's Organiser Hajia Bintu Mahama passes away two weeks after her brother's death. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Hajia Bintu Mahama

Source: Facebook

Northern Region-based broadcast station Radio Tamale 91.7 FM confirmed the news of the prominent NDC official's demise in the evening on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC for the Tamale South constituency, Ibrahim Pablo, also announced Hajia Bintu Mahama's demise on social media in the morning on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The late NDC politician reportedly passed on exactly two weeks after her brother, celebrated journalist and lecturer Dr Mahama Shaibu's demise.

What happened to late Hajia Bintu Mahama?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late Hajia Bintu remain unknown, with Ibrahim Pablo failing to specify in his post.

According to him, the Deputy Women's Organiser passed away in the evening on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Regarding the late Bintu's burial arrangements, Ibrahim shared that the deceased will be buried at the Zujung Cemetery in the Northern Region on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Funeral prayers will also be held at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Mortuary, after which the body will be conveyed for burial.

Ibrahim also called on supporters, friends and sympathisers to join Hajia Bintu Mahama's family and the NDC in the Northern Region in prayers and support.

He noted that mourners were expected to meet at the Bayanwaya, around Manhalia Islamic School, and that the time for the funeral prayers session at the mortuary would be communicated soon.

His statement read:

"With deep sorrow and a heavy heart, we announce the sudden passing of Hajia Bintu Mahama, Deputy Northern Regional Women Organiser."

"The unfortunate incident occurred last night. Burial arrangements, in accordance with Islamic tradition, will take place today, 6th June 2026, at the Zujung Cemetery."

"Janaza (funeral) prayers will be held this morning at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Mortuary, after which the body will be conveyed for burial."

"We respectfully invite colleagues, friends, and well-wishers to join the family and the NDC in the Northern Region in prayers and support during these difficult times. The meeting point is at Bayanwaya, around Manhalia Islamic School."

"The exact time for the Janaza will be communicated once it stops raining. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. Ameen."

Hajia Bintu Mahama's untimely passing has evoked sadness among NDC sympathisers and officials who have mourned her with emotional social media posts.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of NDC Deputy Northern Regional Deputy Women's Organiser Hajia Bintu Mahama is below:

Ghanaians mourn Hajia Bintu Mahama's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Salam Mahamadu commented:

"Such a fleeting life we live. May Allah have mercy on her soul and grant her Jannatul Firdaus. May He forgive her shortcomings, expand her grave, and give patience and comfort to her loved ones."

Abdulfatawu Latifa said:

"Aunt Bintu too, hmmm. Allah has the final say. May Jannatul Firdaus be the final resting place for all of you."

Abukari Abas wrote:

"So sad. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Isaac Basta Hamillin, the Akuapem North NDC secretary, is reportedly found dead in a hotel room on May 18, 2026. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Akuapem North NDC Secretary dies in hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Akuapem North NDC Secretary, Isaac Basta Hamillin, died on May 18, 2026.

The party official was found lifeless in a hotel room at Amanokrom in the Eastern Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh